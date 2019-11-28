Paris Hilton Goes Shirtless Under A Frilly Apron For Flirty Thanksgiving Update

Paris Hilton shared a happy Thanksgiving message with her fans today, as she posed shirtless in a frilly apron. The apron was eye-catching thanks to its bright color. It featured white frilly trim along the top of her chest, while the fabric itself was filled with white polka-dots. Thanks to the stunner going shirtless, her sideboob was visible. She was seen posing inside a kitchen, as she held a mixing bowl with her left hand. Paris held a utensil in her right hand, which she stuck into the bowl. She smiled with her lips closed, and gave a coy expression.

The DJ wore a platinum blond wig for the occasion, which included a blunt bang cut with curls that framed her face. The hair wasn’t very long, with her locks reaching her upper shoulders. Her bright red lipstick was also notable, as it matched her apron. Paris also sported heavy blush and dark lashes. The only piece of jewelry that was visible was a ring on one hand.

The backdrop was filled with orange pumpkins, white a video filter made it appear as though the frame at the bottom was sparkling with yellow lights. It’s hard to know for sure what Paris was depicted making in the kitchen, but it might have been frosting for a cake.

In addition, the “Best Friend’s A**” singer added a “Happy Thanksgiving” sticker on the top right of the frame. It was circular and featured two autumn leaves at the bottom.

Fans flooded the comments section with a variety of compliments and good wishes.

“Oh!! my! Love your PIC & Love you more my BFF Happy Thanksgiving!! For you and all the Hiltons,” raved a follower.

“Happy Thanksgiving to the queen of everything,” wrote an admirer.

“I love you Paris im so grateful for you being in my life as well sending you all love and happiness and many blessings for this holidays,” said a fan.

“Happy Thanksgiving @parishilton Stay beautiful inside out like always! Love u,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the blond shared another update where she rocked a revealing outfit where she showed off her chest. This time, she opted to go braless under a mesh shirt. This left quite a bit of her chest on display, which she censored with black tape. Paris made two x-marks on her chest. She was seen DJing, as she accessorized with dark sunglasses. She also sported a white pair of over-the-ear headphones.