Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Miniscule Purple Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Alessandra Ambrosio gave her Instagram followers a treat on Thanksgiving day when she uploaded a stunning photo of herself in a minuscule purple bikini. In the shared snapshot, the 38-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model appears to be having the time of her life as she stands on an ocean swing over crystal-clear blue waters. She accessorized the look with a pair of dark aviator sunglasses and her radiant smile. Her dark brown hair falls past her shoulders and seems to be wet.

In the caption, the Brazilian model wished her 10.2 million fans a Happy Thanksgiving. She also declared that the ideal time to be grateful is “always.”

The post has accumulated close to 50,000 likes since it was posted and 222 people have commented on it, as of this writing. In those comments, fans showered Alessandra with glowing praise.

“You look stunning and happy, wish u the best queen!!” one person wrote.

“My favorite model on the planet!” another Instagram user added. “Happy Thanksgiving!”

One fan’s comment was simply a string of adjectives to describe the model’s physical beauty.

“Wow! Pretty! Magnificent! Exquisite! Perfection! Divine! Treasure! Irresistible! Impressive! Lovely! Desire! Diamond! Exciting! Fabulous!” they wrote before following that up with a collection of emoji.

But most fans were more succinct with their praise.

“You look great and beautiful,” a fourth commenter wrote.

The swimsuit that Alessandra is wearing in the photo is from her swimwear line Gal Floripa. While she didn’t disclose the name of the design, a glance at the company’s website reveals that she’s wearing the brand’s Venyx top in a color that they call Galaxia. It retails for $128.

Alessandra paired the top with their skimpy Supernova bikini bottoms which retail for $74.80.

Loading...

This is hardly the first time that Alessandra has worn a Gal Floripa swimsuit in one of her Instagram photos. In a previous post, she’s wearing a salmon-colored bikini from the brand as she eats a scrumptious-looking breakfast on the water in The Maldives. Alessandra was clearly enjoying the meal as she’s licking her index finger in the photo and has a croissant in the other hand. The bikini is called the “Serea” and has a similar neckline to the top she’s wearing in her most recent Instagram photo. She paired the look with a pair of yellow sunglasses and a purple patterned headband.

The photo has been liked close to 140,000 times and close to 450 Instagram users have commented on it so far.