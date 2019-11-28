Issa Vegas Posts A Sizzling Hot Pic In Provocative Black Lingerie To Celebrate 5 Million Instagram Fans

Fitness model and Instagram star Issa Vegas recently achieved her 5-million-fan milestone on the photo-sharing website. To celebrate her achievement, she posted a hot lingerie picture on her page on Thursday, November 28, and thanked her fans for supporting her.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a provocative black lingerie set that featured several cut-outs to reveal plenty of skin.

Staying true to her signature style, Issa opted for minimal makeup and wore her blond tresses down. She also ditched accessories so as not to take away the attention from her sexy lingerie.

To strike a pose, the model placed one of her hands on a glass window-frame for support while she used her other hand to make a high-five gesture. Issa bent forward and stuck her well-toned booty out and, in the process, she also showed off her taut stomach and sexy legs. To spice things up, she sexily left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera.

The picture was captured in natural light, however, Issa did not indicate the location. As for the caption, the model wrote one in Spanish and per a Google translation, she thanked her fans for following her and said that she is very happy for achieving the milestone.

Apart from her fans, Issa also expressed her gratitude to her team for making her modeling career a successful one.

Within two hours of going live, the picture has garnered more than 41,000 likes and over 434 comments where fans and followers congratulated the hottie and wished her the best of luck for all of her future endeavors. Many of her fans solely focused on the model’s beauty and the sheer display of skin in the snap, therefore, they showered her with numerous compliments.

“Omg, you are the sexiest woman on Instagram. I love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! This is so beautiful. You are the queen!!” another one chimed in.

“Amazing pic. You deserved this achievement babe, and I wish you many more,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that no matter how many models make it big on Instagram, Issa will always be known for having the best derriere on the website.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “looking simply amazing,” and “you”re the sexiest woman on Instagram,” to praise the hottie. The remaining fans used countless heart, kiss and fire emoji to let the model know how much they admire her.