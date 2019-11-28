Aylen Alvarez Shows Off Her Perfect Hourglass Figure In Satin Blouse And Tighter-Than-Skin Pants On Instagram

Cuban model Aylen Alvarez — also known as Aylen Davis on Instagram — recently took to her account and shared a very hot, yet stylish picture of herself to wow her 3.5 million fans.

In the snap, the fitness model could be seen wearing a tight satin blouse with a plunging neckline, one that not only highlighted her slim waist but also allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

The hottie teamed her risqué top with a pair of tighter-than-skin, high-waist leather pants in mustard color which perfectly accentuated Aylen’s well-toned legs and hips. She completed her attire with a pair of nude, high-heeled pumps which gave her legs an even more elongated look.

To keep it classy yet sexy, the model ditched accessories while she wore her beautiful brunette tresses down. Finally, Aylen opted for a full face of makeup, including a nude shade of lipstick, some bronze eyeshadow and lots of mascara.

The stunner posed for the snap against the backdrop of a wall painting and some white sofas, while she flashed her signature smile, closed her eyes and ran a finger through her hair to strike a pose.

Without mentioning the exact location of the picture, Aylen informed her fans in the caption that her stylish outfit was sponsored by the online clothing line, Fashion Nova, a brand which is a preferred choice of Instagram models from across the globe. The model also offered a 50% off discount code to her fans to shop from the brand’s website.

Within 20 minutes of going live, the snap has garnered about 5,000 likes and over 150 comments where fans and followers praised the model’s beautiful face and figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from Aylen’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow Instagram models and influencers. These included, but are not limited to, Australian bombshell Vicky Aisha, Dolly Castro, Mariza and Erika Rose.

“Absolutely stunning! Very gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are super beautiful. God bless you,” another one chimed in.

“You’re looking beautiful, hot and sexy! Have a happy and nice Thanksgiving,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that Aylen is looking lovely.

“Looking lovely, Aylen. You are a dream!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “spectacular,” “you’re perfect,” and “very impressive,” to praise the model. The remaining fans posted countless heart, kisses and fire emoji to express their admiration for the hottie.