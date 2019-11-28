Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Photo Of Kanye And Psalm West For Thanksgiving: ‘Thankful For My Babies’

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a new photo of her youngest son, Psalm, and his dad, Kanye West.

In the photo, six-month-old Psalm West is wearing tan overalls over a chocolate brown t-shirt and looking adoringly up at his father as he rests in his arms. The color scheme and fabric make the clothing seem like miniature versions of items from Kanye’s fashion line.

The “God’s Son” rapper also appears to be looking lovingly at his son but his face is partially obscured because of the angle of the photo. He’s wearing an orange hoodie and there’s a white towel on his shoulder which is likely for baby cleanup purposes. The two appear to be sitting on a living room chair in front of a window or glass door as they’re both surrounded by natural light.

In the caption, Kim shared that she was thankful for her loved ones, and called her husband and child her “babies.” She isn’t in the photo but it seems likely that she’s the one taking their picture.

The photo has been liked more than a million times as of this writing and over 2,500 people have commented on it.

In the comments, several of Kim’s fans gushed over the cuteness of the photo.

“The cutest family,” one person wrote.

“This is pure love,” a second fan added, before including three heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Aww precious!” a third Instagram user commented. “Happy Thanksgiving to you and your beautiful fam!”

Others noted the resemblance between Psalm and Kanye.

“So cute,” a fourth commenter wrote. “Psalm looks a lot like his daddy.”

Although he doesn’t regularly appear on her Instagram page, Kanye has popped in photos with his kids before.

In a previous photo, he cuddled up with their oldest North West as they both slept in a comfy-looking bed. Kanye was clearly sound asleep when the photo was taken as his mouth is slightly open in the photo. The post has since been liked close to 3 million times and almost 10,000 people have commented on it.

Kanye also showed up in the family’s Halloween-themed Instagram photos but Kim shared that one of his costumes caused their youngest daughter Chicago lots of distress. They dressed up as The Flinstones in one image and Kanye wore a Dino costume to portray the animated pet dinosaur. In her caption, the SKIMS founder explained that the photographer eventually had to edit Chicago into the photo because she was too scared to sit still with the rest of the family.

We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept,” Kim wrote.

The photo has accumulated more than 6 million likes and 40,000 likes since it was posted on November 1.