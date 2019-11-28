Janet Jackson Smiles In Glasses & Beanie Hat While Being Thankful For Friends, Family, & Son On Thanksgiving

Janet Jackson has been busy jetting around the world performing in different countries and has now flown back home to London, U.K. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker shared a selfie of herself where she looked very happy on Thanksgiving.

For her latest upload, Jackson smiled in a close-up photo that appeared to be taken in the back of a car. She wore a black beanie hat while the “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper sported her dark curly locks down. She flashed her pearly whites while she owned a pair of black-framed sunglasses.

The icon spends a lot of her time in London because she lives near her ex-husband who she had her child with, according to the Daily Mail. She geo-tagged her post as the city, letting fans know where she currently is in the world.

For her caption, she said Happy Thanksgiving to her 3.8 million followers with a turkey emoji instead of the word “Thanksgiving.” Janet, who is known for being a private star, thanked her friends, family, and son, Eissa, 2. She also stated that she’s thankful to each and every one of her followers. Jackson ended the caption with the hugging face emoji.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 70,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be popular with fans.

“Love you Janet! Your smile will ALWAYS make me smile through the darkest times. Thank you for sharing your life and gift with us,” one user wrote.

“I’m thankful for you sharing your gift with the world. And being an inspiration and reminding us to Enjoy life like it’s your last. Happy Thanksgiving,” another shared adding multiple red heart emoji.

“Ahwww cutie pie! Happy Thanksgiving. In the Netherlands, we don’t celebrate it. Wishing you and little man Eissa much Joy, and thankful for your lovely face in my life,” a third follower remarked.

“Your smile! Always melts my heart, ever since youth. Your smile is once in a lifetime,” a fourth fan commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson recently performed in Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii for a tour to celebrate her legendary album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, turning 30-years-old.

Her final show at the Blaisdell Arena in Holounou, Hawaii, was her final concert of the decade. She performed a special duet with local artist Ana Vee on the night. Prior to their performance, Janet posted a video clip of herself singing her song “Hawai’i” on Instagram and ended up inviting Ana to join her on stage to sing the song with her.