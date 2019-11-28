Tammy Hembrow Gets Flirty In A Very High-Slit Skirt On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow shared a sizzling new Instagram photo today, as she rocked a flirty, all-black ensemble. One of the eye-catching parts of her outfit was her skirt, which featured two high slits on both sides. This left not just her toned legs on display, but also a flash of her bare booty, too. She paired this with a crop tank, which had very thin straps. The top allowed her to show off her cleavage, along with her toned midriff.

The first photo showed Tammy standing in a bathroom, as she took a selfie. She faced the camera straight-on, while popping her right hip. This left a part of her hips visible in the shot, since the slits of the skirt almost reached the waistline. She glanced at the phone screen and parted her lips seductively. Her hair was worn down in a heavy left part, with most of it brushed behind her shoulders. The model also wore glossy, light pink lipstick and purple eye shadow. She added a dash of white eye shadow under her brows. Her lime green manicure popped against her phone screen.

A second photo showed off her outfit from a different angle, as she stood with her left shoulder facing the camera. She popped out her left leg, which gave fans a peek at her derriere. She pursed her lips for the shot this time, with this angle revealing her small cat-eye.

Behind the stunner was an open door, with a shower and toilet visible. The floor featured dark brown tiling, and a sink could be seen in the foreground. The room was well-lit, as her skin glowed in the light.

Fans seemed to love the update, with plenty of people leaving compliments in the comments section.

“A SERVE. SLAY QUEEN,” raved a follower.

“My dreamgirl in black,” wrote an admirer.

“Girl I would give you every single password…” declared a fan.

“Girl!! This set is killa’ on you!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell drew attention to her booty yesterday. Tammy did this by posting a side-by-side photo of her derriere in a collage. In the captions, she discussed her natural looks and how she achieved it over time. The photos showed the model striking a similar pose, while wearing slightly different outfits. The difference in her behind was pretty noticeable, but she showed it off more in the newer shot. The newer photo showed her in high-cut bottoms.