Tucker Carlson Says The ‘Real Threat’ To ‘Official Washington’ Is When Donald Trump ‘Tells The Truth’

Conservative commentator and Fox News host Tucker Carlson used the Wednesday monologue on his eponymous show to suggest that Donald Trump‘s lies are not the source of the political left’s purported hatred for him — it’s when the president tells the truth.

“Is lying really the reason the left despises Donald Trump? Or could the real problem be, as is so often the case, the exact opposite of what they claim it is?” Carlson asked, per Breitbart.

According to Carlson, the “CNN anchors” are not most angry when Trump lies because they’re “used to that kind of lying.” The 50-year-old political commentator suggested that lying is something people in the orbit of politicians get used to, adding that “official Washington” is most infuriated when Trump “tells the truth.”

“Truth is the real threat to their power,” he said.

“There’s an unspoken agreement among the people in charge of our country not to talk about what’s happened to it. They are personally implicated in its decline, for one thing. Often, they are profiting from it. The last thing they want is a national conversation about what went wrong.”

Carlson continued to suggested that such people in power aim to enforce their “increasingly strict policy of mandatory reality-avoidance,” which he believes Trump threatens because he continues to speak in whatever way he pleases.

Per The Independent, Carlson admitted that Trump lies and is a “BS-artist,” but suggested that such qualities are not the root cause of the media’s disdain for him.

Carlson is often a staunch defender of the president, although he has broken with him before. Notably, Carlson criticized Trump during the Ukraine scandal that sparked the impeachment probe into the president’s behavior. In a column for the Daily Caller with the publication’s co-founder, Neil Patel, the pair argued that Trump should not have pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. Although Carlson and Patel did not express support for the impeachment probe, they suggested that Trump’s behavior was indefensible, labeling it a corrupt action.

Despite stopping short of endorsing impeachment, Carlson’s condemnation of Trump’s behavior was speculated by some to be a sign that Fox News may be turning on the president. In addition, Vanity Fair reported internal turmoil at the network and suggested that there is a growing sentiment in the company that it needs to pivot away from its typical angle of openly supporting Trump. The same report claimed that Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch is considering the possibility of breaking with Trump in the near future.