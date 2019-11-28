Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry & Other ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Reveal What They Are Thankful For This Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving Day, plenty of celebrities took to their social media accounts to reveal what they are thankful for this year. Some of the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members even took to Instagram and Twitter to share with their followers what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving 2019.

Taking to Instagram, Farrah Abraham sparkled in the gorgeous photo that she posted on Thanksgiving. She was wearing a black dress and sparkly jewelry including dangling cross earrings and a shiny necklace. Her long brown hair was styled in a fancy updo for the photo and there is no doubt that the former Teen Mom OG star looked fabulous. The photo included a “play” button that, when pressed, made Farrah’s jewelry in the photo sparkle.

“Thankful for you! Happy Thanksgiving families! So thankful for the time I get with family, some you time & food time!” Farrah wrote with the photo. She included several hashtags with her post as well including “Thanksgiving” and “thankful.”

Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Thursday morning to talk about what she is thankful for this year writing, “I’m so thankful for my sons. I still can’t believe I have 3 boys.”

The Teen Mom 2 star is the mom to three young boys, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. She has been open about being a mom of just boys in the past and while she clearly loves her life, she admitted admitted that they can be a handful at times in a follow up tweet. The mom-of-three explained that she had no intentions of being a “WWE ref” at Thanksgiving this year, noting that the boys cousins had “no idea” what they were getting themselves into for the holiday.

I also told my kids I won’t be a wwe ref at thanksgiving. Our cousins have no idea what they are in for this afternoon lol — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) November 28, 2019

Kailyn Lowry and Farrah Abraham weren’t the only Teen Mom stars to take to social media to talk about Thanksgiving, though. While she has remained relatively quiet on social media since announcing her split from estranged husband David Eason, Jenelle Evans took to Twitter on Thanksgiving to reveal what she is thankful for which included happiness.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself,” the mom-of-three wrote.

Jenelle didn’t go into any detail about the happiness she has found, but as her followers may already know, she recently relocated to Tennessee from North Carolina after making her announcement. Nevertheless, it is great that she has found happiness and is thankful this holiday season.