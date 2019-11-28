Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Goes Braless In Figure-Hugging Romper

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

Fitness model Katelyn Runch celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The pictures, taken by the photographer known as Lee LHGFX, show the stunner standing outside on a sunny day. For the photos, she opted to go braless in a figure-hugging, grey romper. Katelyn flaunted her fabulous figure in the revealing ensemble, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and long, lean legs were put on full display. The fitness trainer kept the casual look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The brunette bombshell slicked back her long locks in a sleek ponytail. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing minimal makeup, including subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

Throughout the photoshoot, the Instagram influencer changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, Katelyn faced away from the camera and arched her back, as she held onto a white fence. For the following photo, the stunner altered her position by turning her head and looking off into the distance. The final picture consists of Katelyn smiling sweetly, with her arms wrapped around her waist.

In the caption, the fitness model quipped that each of the photos represented the different stages of Thanksgiving dinner. She also expressed gratitude for various aspects of her life.

Many of Katelyn’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart emoji, others were decidedly more expressive in their praise.

“Beautiful stunning awesome lovely pretty cute sexy,” gushed a passionate fan.

“Wow… you are an absolute goddess,” said a different follower, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“Katelyn what an amazing body you have very sexy,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Quite a few fans also proceeded to wish the model a “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Loading...

Katelyn graciously responded to some of the comments, by thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 28,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Katelyn has a tendency to post tantalizing photos, that leave little to the imagination, on Instagram. Earlier this week, the stunner drove fans metaphorically wild by uploading a particularly provocative picture, wherein she wore a skimpy red swimsuit, with mesh paneling. That post has been liked over 34,000 times since it was uploaded.