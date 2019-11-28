Amber Rose Goes Under The Knife For Lipsuction Surgery Just Six Weeks After Giving Birth

The model went on Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into her liposuction surgery.

Amber Rose is going under the knife to get liposuction six weeks after she gave birth to son Slash Electric.

According to E! Online, Rose has consulted her favorite plastic surgeon, Dr. Matlock, to help her regain the shapely body she flaunted before the birth of her second child. The model took to Instagram to document her journey what her fans are lauding as radical transparency.

“So I’m here at Dr. Matlock’s office, and I’m about to get my whole body done after the baby. He’s gonna take out some of my jowls that are just hereditary. It just runs in my family, so he’s gonna fix that and he’s gonna suck all the baby fat out of my stomach.”

The model can be seen wearing a hospital gown, with preoperative surgical markers drawn about her jawline where Dr. Matock would perform the platysmaplasty for the jowl reduction.

The starlet went on to suggest that she is only one of many Hollywood celebrities that visits Dr. Matlock for his services. In the video description, she wrote, “All of your favorite Girls and Guys go to him […] they just don’t tell you but I will.”

Rose, who is known for romantic relationships with rappers Kanye West and Whiz Khalifa, and for being and vocal proponent and founder of SlutWalk, opted for cosmetic surgery because she felt she still “looks six months pregnant.”

Folks from her 19-million-Instagram-follower fan base rushed to the comment section to support the singer, praising her honesty, commenting on her beauty and sending her best wishes for the surgery.

Loading...

“Awwwww! But I love your face! It doesn’t need to be changed,” wrote one fan. “Especially post-baby. You’re beautiful love… hope this is safe for you and wishing you a successful and healthy recovery.”

“Thank you for being real about it,” wrote another Instagram user.

This is not the first video Rose has shared with fans about her post-pregnancy journey. According to The Inquisitr, the model shared a heartwarming and tender scene of her breastfeeding her newborn on social media, much to the delight of her Instagram followers. Her eldest, Sebastian Taylor, was also in the room spending time with Amber and his younger brother.

Rose and her boyfriend, Def Jam Records President Alexander A.E. Edwards, welcomed Slash Electric to their family on October 10. Edwards took to Instagram to praise Rose, thanking her for the support and love she invests in their relationship. He also commended her for withstanding the incredible physical discomfort that accompanied her pregnancy— in another report from The Inquisitr, it was revealed that the model suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum.