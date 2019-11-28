‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Vita Sidorkina Shows Off Killer Body In Pink Bikini At The Beach

Vita Sidorkina share a new photo to her Instagram page in which she shows off her killer figure, and her fans are here for it.

Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to share a photo of herself enjoying the beach. In the snapshot, Sidorkina is standing under a palm tree with her feet in the sand at the Moorings Village, a luxury resort in Islamorada in the Florida Keys, as she indicated via the geotag added to her post.

The Russian model — who, in addition to her work with SI, was recently featured on the cover of Maxim magazine — rocked a two-piece baby pink bathing suit that consists of a triangle top with a twisted detail in the middle. The top’s triangle are large, offering quite a bit of coverage and support. Sidorkina teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that sit higher on her sides and lower on the front, helping accentuate the natural curves of her body. One side of the bottom piece comes over the other side at the front, creating an interesting effect. According to the tag Sidorkina added to the photo, the suit she is wearing is from Caro Swim, a brand of sustainable swimwear.

Sidorkina accessorized her elegant beach look with a series of bracelets on her right wrist.

Sidorkina is posing with one leg in front of the other and her arms up over her head, in a way that showcases her body. She wore her blonde hair in a middle part and down in natural waves that cascade over her shoulders, giving her the perfect beach look. While it is hard to say for sure, Sidorkina appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

Since going live, the post — which Sidorkina shared with her 727,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 7,500 likes within about a day of being posted, at the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 75 comments to the shot.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“I don’t understand how a baby came out of you,” one user wrote, referencing the fact that Sidorkina gave birth to her daughter last year.

“Looking sexy under the tree,” said another fan.

“You are so stunning,” a third user chimed in.