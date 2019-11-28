Brazilian Bombshell Camila Coelho Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Tiny Crop Top After Pre-Thanksgiving Workout

Camila Coelho is showing off the impressive results of her workout routine on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian bombshell shared a new photo that brought some serious heat to her Instagram page. In the snap, the 31-year-old stood in front of her a full-length mirror with her phone in her hand, gazing at the screen to ensure she captured the photo at the perfect angle.

In the caption of her post, Camila revealed that she had just come back from a workout, which she spent fantasizing about all the delicious food she indulge in on Thanksgiving.

Despite having just worked up a sweat, the Instagram influencer still looked smoking hot in her fitness clothes — an ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

Camila rocked an all-black look that included a Nike half-zip pull-over sweatshirt, which she wore unzipped and with the collar popped high up on her neck. She also scrunched the number’s long-sleeves above her elbows to show off her toned arms. The number also boasted a cropped style that cut off at the top of her rib cage to expose her flat midsection and chiseled abs, upping the ante of her look even more.

Camila kept her look simple, pairing the top with a classic pair of black leggings. The bottoms hit just above her ankles and hugged her curves in all of the right ways to define her sculpted legs and hourglass silhouette. It also featured a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, furthermore accentuating her trim waist.

The stunner completed her ensemble with a pair of chunky black-and-white sneakers, and carried a trendy Dior purse in her hands. She had her short, dark locks pulled back in a ponytail, and a pair of sunglasses rested on the top of her head. Camila also sported a fresh-faced look in the photo, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, Camila’s ab-baring Instagram update was a huge hit with her 8.5 million followers. The post has earned more than 65,000 within its first day of going live to the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look simply perfect,” one person wrote.

“Body goals,” said another.

“Omg can’t deal with how fit you are,” commented a third.

This is hardly the most revealing look that Camila has rocked on social media. Last weekend, the babe flaunted even more of her flawless figure in a skimpy black-and-white color block bikini that left very little to the imagination. This ensemble also proved popular with her fans, earning more than 243,000 likes.