‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Shakes It Up In Sports Bra & Yoga Pants For New Instagram Video

Bri Teresi shared a hot new video to her Instagram feed in which she shakes her assets to promote her partnership with Alo Yoga, and her fans are goin wild for it.

On Wednesday, November 26, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to share the new update in which she shows off her killer curves in a workout set that flatters her figure.

In the video, Teresi rocked a dark gray two-piece set that consists of a skimpy sports bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders. On the back, the top boasts a series of strings that meet near the base of the neck and reach down in different directions. The top also boasts a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display.

Teresi teamed her top with a pair of matching yoga pants just sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her toned upper abs on display. The leggings feature details on the thighs and calves, giving it a little texture.

The clip begin with the model with her back to the camera as she shakes her hips, putting her booty front and center. Teresi then turns around as she continues to move her curves. Finally, she lowers to the ground and picks up handfuls of bright red tree leaves and throw them up in the air.

As she indicated via the geotag she paired with her post, the model shot the video in Auburn, California, which is where she is from. In a recent Instagram post, Teresi shared that she is in Auburn to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family.

Teresi wore her blonde hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fall onto her back.

Since going live, the post — which Teresi shared with her 626,000 Instagram followers — has been viewed about 30,000 times, garnering more than 7,600 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 470 comments to the post.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“This set looks so bomb,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a hands raised and a sparkle emoji.

“Gorgeous body and view,” said another user.

“Holy stunner,” raved a third fan, including a string of emoji after the message.