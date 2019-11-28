Serena Williams Gets To Work, Shares ‘Moana’ Blanket With Daughter Olympia In Too-Cute Pic

Tennis champ Serena Williams melted hearts after posting a picture where she snuggled up under a cozy Moana blanket with daughter Olympia.

The picture was taken from an above angle and showed the star athlete reclining on a light linen rectangular couch. However, though Serena may have been in a relaxed position, it was not a picture of a leisurely evening. Rather, it showed the sports star hard at work, and she was pictured looking at papers and with a black pen in hand.

Serena was dressed in a simple white tank top that showed off her famously toned upper arms. Her hair was styled into ombre cornrows, with her braids a dark natural color at her hairline before shifting to a beautiful golden blond hue.

In addition to the stylish hair, Serena also sported a pretty plum lip color and a trendy manicure with white, blue, and green color-blocking. One hand sported a huge statement ring.

Beside the grand slam champion was her daughter, Alexis Jr., known as Olympia. The two-year-old was sweetly fast asleep right at her mother’s side.

Keeping cozy, Serena and Olympia snuggled with two blankets. Underneath the pair was a royal blue velvet-looking one with white fuzzy material on the other side. Serena rested her head on a matching blue velvet pillow.

However, the item that stole the show was a big Moana blanket. It was a bright blue hue, adding a pop of color to the picture, with a Polynesian-inspired wave pattern in the background. In the middle of the throw was an image of Moana herself, wearing her trademark shell necklace and posed with her hands on her hips.

The sweet upload won over 265,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments.

“Love it!” one fan gushed, with a red heart emoji.

“A mommas gotta do what a mommas gotta do,” added a second.

“You’re such an awesome young lady [and] a wonderful role model and mother…thank you for all that you’ve done,” sweetly wrote a third, clearly inspired by Serena’s example.

“This is the cutest!!!!” concluded a third, with several pink heart emoji.

Many others expressed how relatable Serena seemed in the picture, with many using the hashtag #momlife.

It’s little surprise that Serena is swamped with work, as she has a lot on her plate. In addition to her incredible tennis career, she also models for Nike and runs her own clothing line, S by Serena. In fact, Serena recently stunned in a sequined multi-colored outfit from the label, as was recently covered by The Inquisitr.