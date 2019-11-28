‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Admits She Is A Hypocrite After Giving Advice Against Divorce

Kailyn Lowry has been divorced, but that doesn’t necessarily think it is the best option. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to offer advice against divorce, but admitted that she is a hypocrite, though she explained her stance.

Jenelle Evans ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, spoke out on Twitter and revealed he wanted to get a divorce. That is when Kail jumped in and explained why that wasn’t a decision to take lightly.

“Before you do this, think about why. Then ask yourself if it can be worked thru… don’t give up bc it’s “easier” to move on to the “next best thing”… you will eventually struggle in the next relationship so cherish what you have courtland! Love is a commitment,” Kail wrote in response to his tweet.

Her tweet had over 600 likes from her over 1 million followers. The tweet was also shared several times, being retweeted over 50 times by the mom-of-three’s followers.

Of course, Kail’s tweet didn’t come without criticism. Some called her out for her divorce from the father of her second child while others told the reality show star that she shouldn’t be giving relationship advice. Others pointed out that Courtland and his wife recently welcomed a baby.

The Teen Mom 2 star married Javi Marroquin back in 2012. The two had one son together before ultimately getting divorced. Both moved on from the marriage quickly with Javi dating Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus then his current girlfriend Lauren Comeau with whom he shares a son. Kailyn then moved on with Chris Lopez and had another son, though the two are not currently together.

Kailyn acknowledged that her tweet could be hypocritical saying, “Even when it’s hard!!! I know I’m being a hypocrite but it’s only bc I’ve been thru it!!!”

Although her tweets received some criticism, she didn’t reply to any of the negativity. However, Courtalnd did acknowledge Kailyn’s tweet and even replied back to the mom-of-three.

Courtland said he appreciated Kailyn’s tweet and thanked her for her words saying, “It means a lot to have someone try and keep us together rather than pull us apart like everyone else so thank you.”

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle Evans and Courtland Rogers married in December 2012, though the marriage didn’t last long. They separated in April of 2013, but their divorce was not final until 2014. Following her marriage to Courtland, she met Nathan Griffith and together they had a son, her second, whom they named Kaiser.