Joe Biden Issues Thanksgiving Message, Calls For ‘Restoring The Soul Of America’

The former vice president and his wife also thanked first responders and U.S. troops for their service during the holiday weekend.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, issued a touching Thanksgiving message on Thursday with a reminder that life is short and that we should all be thankful for we have.

According to The Hill, Biden’s message also called for ‘restoring the soul of America,’ which is a message he’s consistently pushed since launching his 2020 bid for the Oval Office. Some interpreted the message as a subtle jab at President Donald Trump’s time in the White House and the crux of why Biden jumped into the race in the first place, given the numerous times he has disapproved of Trump’s performance on the job.

“Our campaign is about restoring the soul of America by recognizing that our differences are precious and our similarities infinite,” Biden’s statement read. “This Thanksgiving, let’s come together, declare who we are, and lift up each other. And it starts with saying thank you.”

As Huff Post reported, the Bidens also sent a warm welcome of thanks to Americans who have to work during the Thanksgiving holiday, with a special emphasis on first responders and American military troops performing their duties.

“Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time ― and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love,” the Bidens wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Biden’s thoughtful message came just days after it was revealed by a Politico reporter that former President Barack Obama told an unnamed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate that Biden doesn’t have what it takes to form a bond with voters in crucial early-voting states, such as Iowa.

“And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden,” Obama reportedly said to one of the 2020 candidates after talking about the bond he was able to establish with those same voters during his 2008 campaign.

Sean Rayford. / Getty Images

Loading...

Biden wasn’t one of the 2020 candidates who took the time to meet with Obama about the upcoming election, but some speculate that it’s because unlike other candidates, Biden has a close bond with his former boss in the sense that he could presumably meet him any time.

While many political pundits — especially those on the right — have ridiculed Biden for not having yet secured Obama’s endorsement, the former vice president said in April that he wasn’t seeking Obama’s blessing, suggesting that the 2020 Democratic nominee should be good enough to win the nomination on their own.

“I asked President Obama not to endorse,” Biden said at the time.