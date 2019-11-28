Bikini Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Figure In Crop Top & Mini Skirt

The model looked stunning in her latest Instagram update.

Bikini model Alexa Collins celebrated Thanksgiving by uploading yet another tantalizing photo on Instagram. The picture shows the 24-year-old sitting on outdoor furniture, with green foliage in the background. Alexa posed by putting her shoulders back and crossing her legs. She tilted her head to the side, as she gazed into the camera.

The Instagram influencer flaunted her flawless figure in a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder, sequin crop top and a matching mini skirt from the clothing company, Hot Miami Styles. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination. Alexa’s ample cleavage, toned midsection, and long, lean legs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the festive look with a pair of chunky, black ankle boots and sparkling rings.

The blonde bombshell wore her hair parted down the middle. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, including subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and a peachy-nude lipstick.

In the caption, Alexa took the time to express gratitude for various aspects of her life. In addition, she proceeded to wish her followers a “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Many of Alexa’s admirers were quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are absolutely flawless,” gushed a fan.

“Looking amazing baby,” added a different devotee.

A few commenters also stated that they hoped Alexa had an enjoyable time during the holiday.

“This is a great picture Alexa as far as the caption goes. Indeed. Hope you & your family have a great Thanksgiving Day holiday Alexa. Thanks for sharing this,” said one follower.

“Happy Thanksgiving wishing [a] great day of thanks, you’re looking incredibly well,” chimed in another Instagram user, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 3,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Alexa is not exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, the model has a tendency to post provocative photos of herself on Instagram. Recently, the beauty drove fans metaphorically wild by sharing a series of snaps wherein she sizzled in a figure-hugging white top and unbuttoned jeans. She also wore a black beanie and black underwear. That post has been liked more than 14,000 times since it was uploaded.