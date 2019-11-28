‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Peter Weber’s Final 2 Women Teased By Reality Steve

Peter Weber has wrapped up filming for The Bachelor and spoilers are now emerging about some of the big developments of the season. Blogger Reality Steve always gets the goods on what goes down and he shared some tantalizing tidbits in his latest podcast.

Reality Steve made it clear that he is not ready to say without a doubt who Peter picked during his final rose ceremony. There are rumors swirling around that The Bachelor spoiler king acknowledged, but he cautioned fans that he isn’t fully convinced these rumors are accurate.

What Reality Steve is ready to reveal, however, are details regarding which two women made it to Peter’s final rose ceremony. His The Bachelor spoilers have already noted that Hannah Ann Sluss, Victoria Fuller, and Madison Prewett made it to the overnight dates as Peter’s final three.

Now, Reality Steve says that Victoria was eliminated after the overnight dates. He had shared The Bachelor spoilers teasing that she did not get the final rose, but until now, he left fans guessing in terms of whether or not she got to the last rose ceremony.

That means that Madi and Hannah Ann are Peter’s final two for The Bachelor. If things went down in a traditional manner at the end, that would signal that these two ladies got the chance to meet the Weber family and had last-chance dates to try to seal the deal for that final rose.

It is worth noting that Reality Steve’s spoilers have not revealed much about what happened after Victoria’s elimination. It is not all that unusual for there to be some sort of shocker at this stage of filming, especially since production loves to have something wild to hype.

For example, Colton Underwood jumped the fence and momentarily quit The Bachelor during his season shortly before his final rose ceremony. Sometimes an eliminated contestant shows up around this time to beg for another chance, somewhat like what Luke Parker did during Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette season last spring.

So far, it doesn’t sound as if anything that dramatic comes once Peter has narrowed down his options to just Madi and Hannah Ann. The Bachelor spoilers hint that there is plenty of drama for fans to embrace prior to that point though.

At this point, Reality Steve’s spoilers seem to suggest that the last moments of Peter’s season will follow a relatively traditional path for the franchise.

Some The Bachelor fans had already come to suspect that Madi and Hannah Ann would be Peter’s final two ladies, and now the spoiler king indicates that this hunch was correct. Everybody will be anxious to see this all play out on-screen and Peter’s journey begins to air on ABC on Monday, January 6.