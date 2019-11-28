Twitter Bans Danielle Stella, Republican Running Against Ilhan Omar, For Calling For Her To Be Hanged

'If it is proved @ilhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged,' Stella's tweet read.

Twitter has banned the account of Ilhan Omar’s Republican challenger for her House of Representatives seat, Danielle Stella, after Stella posted a tweet calling for her to be hanged, The Washington Times reports. Stella, for her part, claims she’s being victimized by a social media platform that protects “traitors, pedophiles and rapists.”

What Did Stella Tweet?

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Stella allegedly referenced a report which suggested that Omar had passed sensitive information to Iran via Qatar. Stella then suggested that, if the allegations were true, Omar should be hanged.

“If it is proved @ilhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged,” the tweet purportedly read.

In a later tweet, Stella’s account linked to an image of a stick figure hanging from a gallows.

That was enough to get Stella’s account permanently banned for violating Twitter’s terms of service, which include prohibitions against “violent threats.”

In a statement, Stella claimed that this type of thing is par for the course for Twitter.

“My suspension for advocating for the enforcement of federal code proves Twitter will always side with and fight to protect terrorists, traitors, pedophiles and rapists,” she said in a statement.

What Are These Allegations Against Ilhan Omar?

Alan Bender, a Kuwait-born Canadian businessman, testified in a Florida court last week that Omar was a “Qatari” asset who passed “sensitive information” to Iran via Qatar. As Foreign Policy reports, Bender didn’t provide any factual information to back up his claims.

What’s more, Bender’s deposition also implicated several other prominent individuals and organizations as being so-called Qatari assets, including murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi; The New York Times and Washington Post, whom he alleged would bury stories critical of Qatar in exchange for a $5,000 payment; and Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.

Omar, for her part, denied the allegations.

“Since the day she was elected, Saudi Arabian trolls and mouthpieces have targeted Omar with misinformation and conspiracy theories,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

Who Is Danielle Stella?

A July 2019 article in The Guardian describes Stella as a “pro-Trump Republican” and special education teacher who has described Minneapolis as “the crime capital of our country.”

Twice in 2019, Stella was arrested at various locations in the Minneapolis suburbs for shoplifting — including the alleged theft of more than $2,300 worth of goods from Target, and of approximately $40 worth of goods from a grocery store. She has denied the allegations.