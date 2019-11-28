Australian ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Teases Cleavage In Hot New Photos At The Beach

Natalie Roser shared a double new update to her Instagram feed in which she announces that she is working on a tutorial that includes her favorite makeup and hair secrets.

Earlier this week, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post two sizzling snapshots of herself in a sexy little dress that showcases her tanned complexion and flawless figure. In the photos, Roser is kneeling down in the sand at a beach in Los Angeles, California, as she indicated via the geotag paired with her post.

The Maxim model rocked a mustard dress whose thick weaved fabric creates a dreamy fall texture. The dress features thick straps that go over the shoulders. However, Roser is wearing one of the straps down, causing the neckline to fold over her chest and teasing quite a bit of cleavage. In addition, the folded neckline also shows Roser’s tan line on her chest. According to one of the tags added to the photo, her dress is from the Rachel Zoe Collection.

Roser is down in the sand with the dress rolled up high on her thighs, putting most of her toned legs on display. Roser’s sun-kissed glow is the result of Tanned Australia, a brand of sunless self-tanning products, as per another tag.

Roser has her head tilted back as she flashes a big, bright smile with her eyes closed. Her blonde hair is swept over to one side and styled down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders, giving her the perfect beach look.

In the second photo in the series, Roser is shooting a fierce gaze directly into the camera. This shot shows her makeup more clearly, which includes a golden brown smoky eye and bronzer that highlights her cheekbones.

Since going live, the post — which Roser shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 14,100 likes within about a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time period, the photos also raked in upwards of 170 comments.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for Roser.

“Teach us how to be like you,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a sparkle and a heart eyes emoji.

“That smile,” said another fan, including a hands raised emoji after the words.

“Spectacular woman,” a third user chimed in, finishing off the message with a string of red heart emoji.