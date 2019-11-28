Lauren Conrad Shares Family Beach Pic & First Look At Baby Charlie

Lauren Conrad welcomed her second son, Charlie Wolf Tell, last month. While she made the announcement via her social media last month with a lovely family drawing, she is now sharing a sweet family pic that includes the first look at Baby Charlie.

Lauren shared the beach photo to her Instagram account on Thanksgiving. In the photo, Lauren, her husband William Tell, and their two sons are at the beach, looking out at the ocean. William is holding their 2-year-old son Liam on his shoulders while Lauren holds their newborn Charlie. The whole family has their backs turned towards the camera.

Although her back is towards the camera, Lauren’s dress looks fabulous. She is wearing a white flowing dress with long sleeves. The white gown is adorned with flower detail. Her beautiful blonde hair is worn down with very loose curls in it. She is holding baby Charlie in her arms and his head is resting on his mom’s shoulder. Meanwhile, William is wearing khakis with a long sleeved shirt. Liam sits on his shoulders and he is wearing khakis with a blue plaid shirt.

The family photo is beautiful and Lauren included with it a message about being thankful.

“So much to be thankful for this year,” she wrote including a yellow heart emoji adding, “Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday!”

The photo had over 90,000 likes from Lauren’s over 6 million followers. The comments section was filled with overwhelmingly positive and supportive comments from her followers who gushed over the gorgeous family picture. Many wrote that the photo was “cute” while others simply shared heart emojis.

Last month, Lauren shared news of the birth of her son by taking to Instagram and sharing a sweet drawn picture of her family. The picture featured her whole family including her newborn son and even her two pet dogs. In the photo, her son Liam is holding a sign that says “It’s a boy.”

The mom-of-two recently opened up about motherhood and how she juggles her work life with motherhood. Opening up to Us Weekly, she explained that she has to keep things “separate.”

“It is important to separate things so that you can really focus. You don’t want to be spending time with your kids while having one eye on your phone. You want to be able to have undivided attention with them. … It’s all about prioritizing what’s important to you and what you really need to be there for,” Lauren explained.