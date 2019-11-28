Brazilian Bombshell Daniela Braga Lifts Up Sweater To Expose Her Booty In Daring New Photo

Daniela Braga is heating up Instagram this week with a daring new post in which she flaunts her derriere by opting to wear no pants.

Earlier this week, the Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a sweltering new photo that is bound to send temperatures soaring this Thanksgiving. In the photo, Braga is standing in front of a window door somewhere in Los Angeles, as the geotag she added to the post indicates.

Braga has her back to the camera as she holds onto the white curtains to the side of the door. The model is looking through the glass at the outside, where patio furniture and trees feature in the background.

She wore a light-colored sweater with a velvety texture. According to the tag over her photo, her sweater is from Lovers and Friends in partnership with Revolve. Braga is lifting up the left side of her sweater, exposing her booty. The model wore no pants or anything else on her lower body, showcasing her long model legs. The model is standing with one leg in front of the other, in a way that further elongates her figure.

Braga wore her raver hair down and swept over her left shoulder.

Unsurprisingly, Braga’s fans loved her post. Since going live, the photo — which Braga shared with her 519,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 22,200 likes within about a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 270 comments to the post.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the South American beauty took to the comments section to rave about her photo, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Legs legs legs,” one user chimed in.

“Wowwww,” said another one, including a string of red heart emoji after the words.

“You tease!!!” a third one wrote.

“You got a great looking body,” yet another one added.

As Fox News previously noted, Braga has walked in four Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, and has also been featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, V, and Elle. But her journey wasn’t an easy one. According to Fox News, she used to work as a cashier at a pharmacy in her hometown of São Paulo making $300 a month. When she arrived in New York City in 2011, she knew only two English words: “hello” and “goodbye.”

“People assumed I was just a stupid model because I couldn’t express myself [in English],” she said.