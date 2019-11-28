Porsha Williams Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Form Fitting Dress For New Video: ‘Ham Hocks On Deck ‘

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams gave her fans something to be thankful for in a recent video that showcased her physical beauty. On the night before Thanksgiving, the reality TV star shared a video in which she’s flaunting her bombshell curves. In the clip, the reality TV star is rocking a nude-colored form-fitting dress as she struts her stuff in her bedroom to the cheers of two people in the background. She’s wearing her hair straight in a blunt slightly longer than shoulder-length bob. Her eye makeup is smokey and she accessorized her look with chunky gold earrings.

Porsha starts of the video looking over her shoulder at the camera, giving the viewer time to drink in the view. After a few seconds, she kicks off her model walk, gyrating her shapely hips with every stride. When she gets to the end of her imaginary runway, she turns and repeats the performance while walking towards the camera.

In the caption, Porsha referred to her thighs and legs as “ham hocks.”

The video has been viewed close to 800,000 times as of this writing and over 3,300 people have commented on it. In those comments, fans raved over Porsha’s sultry display.

“All of a sudden, I’m no longer a vegan,” one person wrote.

“Yessss that’s that cornbread fed body!” another added. “Happy Thanksgiving Porsha.”

“We know where the ham and turkey at, in the back of Porsha’s dress,” a third person commented.

Others noted that her foot seems to have healed. The mother-of-one had previously been wearing a calf-length surgical boot because of an operation.

“The lord didn’t heel your foot for this queen,” a fourth commenter quipped.

Porsha is no stranger to showing off her curves in her Instagram photos and did so even when her foot was healing from surgery. She didn’t let the surgical boot stop her from rocking a curve-hugging little black dress in a photo she uploaded on November 17. The garment features a plunging “V” neckline and she accessorized the look with a bold Versace belt. She also wore a black and gold pointed toe stiletto heel on the other foot.

Loading...

The photo has been liked more than 110,000 times and more than 1,200 people have commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Porsha wore the outfit to BravoCon and was wheeled out in it at Real Housewives of Atlanta panel. The crowd erupted into cheers as she graced the stage and she gave a queenly wave to the fans as she sat in the wheelchair. She posted a clip of her entrance on her Instagram page and it has been viewed more than 700,000 times.