Australian Bikini Model Natasha Oakley Flaunts Abs In Lime Green Crop Top

Natasha Oakley flaunted her killer abs in her most recent Instagram offering. The bikini model stunned her fans with her incredible figure when she wore a lime green crop top and a matching skirt.

The Australian beauty looked like a divine goddess in a short, yet fitted, bustier. The strapless crop top showed off Natasha’s ample cleavage and thanks to the darts along the side, the top stayed firmly in place.

The entrepreneur paired the skimpy top with a maxi skirt in the same neon green color. She pulled the elasticated waist to cover her belly button, thereby accentuating her tiny waist. Her rock-hard abs were, nevertheless, visible and her suntanned skin looked amazing against the bold color.

Natasha kept her accessories simple. She wore a delicate gold chain around her neck and so as not to distract from the outfit, and an elegant ring. Natasha also wore bronze sandals with her outfit, and rounded off her look with a very cute white handbag.

The fashion designer wore her hair in an off-center path and allowed her blonde tresses to cascade down her shoulders and back in loose, soft waves. She went for a demure but polished look and kept her makeup natural. She defined her brows, wore an eyeliner, eyeshadow and mascara, and swept bronzer across her temples and cheekbones. Natasha also chose a matte nude lipstick to adorn her perfect pout.

Natasha posed in front of a wall for the pic. She thrust her one hip forward while holding the bag in front of her. The model then looked directly at the camera with her stunning blue eyes.

The model from Down Under looked so sophisticated in her latest offering that she blew her fans away. Natasha has over 2.1 million followers. Many also follow her Monday Swimwear and A Bikini A Day accounts, which she runs with her best friend, Devin Brugman.

Loading...

This particular image has already attracted over 13,000 likes. Her fans flooded the image with fire, lips, and heart emoji. Natasha’s fans loved the ensemble and many were quite vocal about her beauty.

“Holy hell neons never looked so good,” complimented one of Natasha’s fans. Another follower praised Natasha’s choice of color and said, “This lime green looks amazing on you!”

At least one of Natasha’s fans were so impressed with her outfit that she tagged a friend. She opined what everyone else was thinking when she said, “I know right. Can she do any wrong?”