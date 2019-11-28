‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Cory Wharton And Girlfriend Reveal They Were Expecting Twins

Teen Mom OG dad Cory Wharton and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge announced their pregnancy last month. Following the announcement, the two stayed relatively quiet on social media and according to a report from OK! Magazine, Taylor recently took to social media to make a heartbreaking revelation.

“Ok I didn’t think it would be a big deal to take a break from social media but apparently it is because everyone seems to think I’m missing now, please don’t believe this stuff. I’m doing just fine, I’m happy, healthy, our baby is healthy. A few days after the announcement we found out we were suppose to actually have twins, I ended up losing one of them. But on the positive side, my baby is healthy! And I’m 19 weeks now!” Cory’s girlfriend Taylor wrote on Instagram recently.

She went on to explain that her not posting on social media doesn’t mean that she “went missing.” She further explained that her absence from social media wasn’t because she and Cory lost one of their twins. Rather, she cited the fact that social media can cause stress and since she is pregnant, she didn’t want to “stress herself out.” The soon-to-be mom explained that she wants to ensure her baby is healthy.

While she shared an update about the pregnancy, she didn’t reveal the gender of their baby.

Taking a social media break to avoid the stress can be a good idea as it can become overwhelming.

Cory and Taylor have appeared on Teen Mom OG. Cory shares a young daughter with cast member Cheyenne Floyd.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cory and Taylor announced their pregnancy back in October. At the time, Taylor was 11-weeks along in her first pregnancy. They revealed that they hadn’t planned the pregnancy, but that it is a “blessing.” While Cory already has one daughter, he didn’t know that he was a father until his daughter was 6-months-old. As a result, this is the first time he will share in the pregnancy experience with his partner. He explained that he is “excited” and that he will get to experience some of the milestones like ultrasound and doctor appointments.

At the time of the announcement, Cory took to Twitter to share a photo of himself kissing Taylor’s baby bump. Taylor was dressed in a beautiful white dress that showed off her bump and she wore her long blonde hair down. Taylor smiled for the camera while Cory placed a kiss on her pregnant belly.