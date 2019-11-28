Is Instagram Down? Users Report Issues Accessing App

Users across the globe reported trouble using Instagram on Thursday morning.

Hoping to share a photo of your Thanksgiving meal prep Thursday morning to Instagram? It might not be possible, as users across the globe on Thursday reported having trouble accessing the service, according to Down Detector.

According to Down Detector, which tracks the status of popular social media services including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, users of the social media platform in North America, South America, and in some parts of Europe reported issues accessing their Instagram feeds. The problem seemed to begin around 9 a.m. on the East Coast, and has persisted for nearly an hour, per Down Detector.

The majority of problems – about 74 percent – are reportedly with users having issues accessing their photo feeds on the social network, 14 percent reported having issues logging into their Instagram account, and about 10 percent of users reported having trouble viewing Instagram Stories.

Users took to – where else – but another social media platform to note that they were having issues using Instagram. On Twitter, one user joked that the Instagram outage would force users in the United States to actually talk to their families celebrating Thanksgiving.

“Instagram watching us complain about it being down knowing they’re forcing us to talk to family members,” she wrote.

So many people took to Twitter to share news about Instagram being offline that the topic #InstagramDown trended on the website on Thursday morning.

One user used the tag to remind people that there was more to life than sharing photos on social media.

“If #instagramdown makes you feel down, check your priorities and your mental health,” the user wrote. “It’s just an app. Text someone. Call someone. Go out and do something.”

Some on the #InstagramDown hashtag even reported having issues accessing Facebook on Thursday morning. While DownDetector has not confirmed reports of issues accessing Facebook, Instagram is owned and operated by the Menlo Park, California company.

Loading...

According to Down Detector, Instagram users seem to regularly report issues accessing the service, with the last outages reported on November 25, 21, and 20. The outage Thursday appears to be more widespread than some of the other recent Instagram issues, however, which is what has caused the flood of users to Twitter on Thursday.

Daydreaming about tomorrow’s #Thanksgiving pie? You’re not the only one. ???????? Here are the most popular types of pies mentioned on Instagram this month, illustrated with a pie chart, of course. pic.twitter.com/TSbpKUvdoC — Instagram (@instagram) November 27, 2019

It’s also worth noting that Thursday, Thanksgiving in the United States, is a national holiday, meaning Instagram could be facing a higher-than-average volume of individuals attempting to access and post to the social media service, as many throughout the country have the day off from their jobs.