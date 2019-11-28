Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Sizzles In Red Hot Lingerie Look On Instagram

Alexina Graham turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week with a new photo that proved hard to ignore.

The snap was shared to her feed on Thursday, and saw the Victoria’s Secret Angel standing in a dimly lit room with her head turned to the side, staring off into the distance with a sultry gaze. The model herself was illuminated by a single spotlight over her incredible figure, which was left very much on display in a skimpy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The 27-year-old looked smoking hot in a red hot set of lingerie from Victoria’s Secret. In the caption of her post, she noted that the bra and panties combo would be “perfect to gift at Christmas,” though her 666,000 followers seemed to only want to see Alexina herself wearing the ensemble.

Alexina’s look boasted a bright, cherry red color that popped alone was enough to turn heads, though the babe’s showing of skin seemed to have already captivated her audience.

The ensemble included a flirty lace bra that left very little to the imagination. Its wide neckline left her decolletage completely bare and flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, while its underwire cups pushup style only enhanced the busty display.

On her lower half, Alexina wore a pair of matching red panties that upped the ante of her look even more. The lingerie featured a daringly a frilly, scalloped hem and a high-cut design that exposed her toned thighs and killer curves almost in their entirety. Alexina teased her fans by tugging at the curved waistband of the piece, which sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The British beauty opted not to add any accessories to her racy look, letting her impressive physique take center stage. She wore her signature red tresses down in waves that grazed her shoulder and spilled behind her back. Alexina also wore a gorgeous makeup look that included a red lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the lingerie model’s sexy Christmas look with love. As of this writing, the upload earned nearly 17,000 likes as well as dozens of compliments within just two hours of going live to Instagram.

“Red is your color,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexina was “flawless.”

“Very beautiful! Happy Holidays!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Alexina has shared a drool-worthy shot on Instagram. During her recent vacation to Cabo, the babe sent temperatures soaring again when she posted a photo that saw her barely covering up in nothing but a plush white towel. The barely-there look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 42,000 likes.