Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She Gets Two Thanksgivings

Carrie's also sharing her Turkey Day traditions.

Carrie Underwood opened up about her Thanksgiving traditions and why she’s lucky enough to sometimes get two Thanksgivings a year. The mom of two spoke out about how she celebrates the holidays with her family in a new interview where she admitted that she doesn’t have too many traditions but, thanks to her husband, does get two attempts at the holiday every year.

“I’m kind of lucky,” Carrie told her record label in a new interview, per 93.1 WPOC radio. “I get two Thanksgivings because I also get to celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving with my husband’s family.”

Carrie married Canadian hockey star Mike Fisher back in 2010. The athlete heads home to celebrate the Canadian version of the holiday that takes place each year on the second Monday in October.

But while that means the star sometimes gets two Thanksgivings a year, because of her very busy work schedule, it sometimes ensures that she definitely gets to celebrate at least one.

“If I don’t hit one [Thanksgiving], I’ll definitely be able to get the other one,” she explained, as she noted that her thriving career as one of the biggest stars in country music sometimes means she can’t head to her home state of Oklahoma for the holidays to spend time with her family.

“I find myself a lot of time working on or around Thanksgiving or unable to get home or whatever,” the “Something In The Water” singer, who now lives with her husband and two children in Tennessee, said. “We try to be together, but sometimes that just doesn’t work out.”

Carrie also revealed that she and her family back home in the Sooner State don’t tend to have too many traditions that they do every year without fail when it comes to Turkey Day, but there is something that she never misses year after year whether she’s home in Checotah, Oklahoma, or not.

“We eat. I eat a lot every year on Thanksgiving,” Carrie joked of the one thing that never seems to change for her at this time of the year, as she quipped, “I never skip that tradition.”

Last year, per Country Fancast, the star shared her big plans to spend some downtime with her family for the holiday as she prepared for the arrival of her second son Jacob, who’s now 10-months-old.

There’s no doubting that the stunning star has a whole lot to be thankful for this year.

Carrie recently became teary as she listed many of the things she’s giving thanks for during an appearance at the 2019 American Music Awards while she accepted two awards.