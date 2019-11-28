Donald Trump Jr. Knocked From Top Of ‘New York Times’ Best Seller List By ‘Anonymous’ Book Trashing His Dad

Donald Trump Jr. has been knocked out of the top spot on the New York Times “Best Sellers” list by a tell-all book trashing his dad.

Trump Jr. had a controversial reign atop the list with his liberal-trashing book Triggered, which accused the left of censoring opinions that offended them. Critics in turn accused the eldest son of President Donald Trump of using some extraordinary means to reach the top of the list, prompting an angry response from Trump Jr.

But the book’s reign at the top is now over, being knocked out by A Warning, written by an anonymous member of the Trump administration who spilled some very embarrassing secrets about the president. The book painted President Trump as bumbling, with declining mental acuity and a seeming lack of interest in governing. It was written by the same anonymous author who published New York Times op-ed last year claiming there was a resistance to Trump within the White House.

Like Triggered, there has been considerable controversy over A Warning, especially among those taking aim at the anonymous author for failing to come forward. After the first two weeks of impeachment hearings where members of the Trump administration publicly testified, many critics have called the author cowardly for hiding behind anonymity.

That will soon change. As Politico noted, the author revealed in a recent Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session that they would be coming forward at some point in the future.

“As far as anonymity is concerned, I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever,” the person wrote. “I am not afraid to use my own name to express concern about the current occupant of the Oval Office. Donald Trump has not heard the last of me.”

Trump’s falling from the top spot of the “Best Seller” list has not seemed to lessen the controversy of how he got there in the first place. The list included the notorious “dagger” next to the listing of his book, a rare symbol used to signify that a book had a significant amount of bulk purchases. As The Inquisitr noted, the Republican National Committee purchased nearly $100,000 worth of copies of the book and was reportedly giving them away to donors.

The accusations prompted an angry response from Donald Trump Jr., who noted that even without bulk purchases his book would have been No. 1 on the New York Times list. He also accused the newspaper of artificially lowering numbers for conservative authors, though did not offer evidence to back up his claim.