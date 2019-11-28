‘One Piece’ Chapter 964 Spoilers: Oden’s Past With Whitebeard Pirates And Gol D. Roger’s Interest Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 964 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature the continuation of the flashback of Lord Kozuki Oden when he tried to join the Whitebeard Pirates and got the attention of Pirate King Gol D. Roger.

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece 964 started with Whitebeard Pirates captain Edward Newgate turning down Oden’s request to join his crew. As shown in the previous chapter, Oden headed to the port where the Moby Dick was stranded and attacked Emperor Whitebeard with his sword. However, Oden didn’t really have any intention of fighting Emperor Whitebeard and just wanted to join his crew.

Despite being rejected, Oden still didn’t give up on his dream. He tried to sneak into the Mody Dick at night before the Whitebeard Pirates left the Land of Wano. When the Whitebeard Pirates sailed, Oden jumped into the sea and held the rope connected to the ship. Oden didn’t go alone as he was accompanied by Izo, who ended up becoming a commander of the Whitebeard Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 964 spoilers revealed Emperor Whitebeard’s condition to Oden before he could join his crew. Whitebeard told Oden that if he could hold onto the rope for three days, they would accept him as their member. Izo, who was pulled up to the ship, was very angry of Emperor Whitebeard. Emperor Whitebeard said that if he didn’t want Oden to suffer, Izo should persuade him to give up.

An hour before completing the three-day challenge, Oden felt exhausted and was forced to let go of the rope. Oden ended up being washed ashore where he met a beautiful lady having trouble with bad guys. One Piece Chapter 964 is set to show how Oden met his wife Toki. Despite his condition, Oden managed to turn the bad guys away.

However, it turned out that they just called for some reinforcements. Luckily, when they were about to attack Oden and Toki, Emperor Whitebeard and his crew arrived to save them. After that, Emperor Whitebeard welcomed Oden, Toki, and Izo to his crew. They sailed with the Whitebeard Pirates and went on numerous journeys. Aside from Oden, Toki, and Izo, Nekomamushi and Inuarashi also sneaked into the Whitebeard Pirates’ ship.

Loading...

In the all-new story created for ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 4, the strongest pirates of the Blue Sea are gathering in Wano Country to face powerful foes in an epic showdown. #ONEPIECE Pirate Warriors 4 is coming to PS4, XB1, Switch, and PC on March 27th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/OVwd39CtAm — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 25, 2019

Since sailing with the Whitebeard Pirates, Oden became popular and caught the attention of several prominent personalities in the world of pirates, including Pirate King Gol D. Roger. While reading the newspaper, Roger said that he wanted to meet Oden. One Piece Chapter 964 is also set to feature the young Shanks and Buggy aboard the Roger Pirates’ ship, Oro Jackson.