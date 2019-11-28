Tammy Hembrow Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Braless Video: ‘Felt Cute’

Tammy Hembrow nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a new video shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday evening. In the clip, the YouTuber showed off her outfit, which excluded a bra.

The clip showed Tammy in selfie mode as the phone sat on a surface in front of her. Music could be heard in the background. The mother of two looked stunning and comfy in a powder blue, low cut and loose tank top with no bra underneath, which put Tammy at risk of popping right out as she bent over towards the camera. She tucked the top into matching powder blue sweatpants or linen pants that did nothing but favors for her bodacious derriere as they hugged her curves.

No accessories were visible in the clip and Tammy appeared to go semi-natural with her makeup. The look included glossy cheeks, dark mascara, and a pale pink color on the model’s full lips. Her long, blond hair fell behind her shoulders in waves.

The beginning of the clip showed the fitness guru bent over and close-up in front of the camera as she played with her hair and pulled up her top. Sticking her tongue out at the camera slightly, Tammy stood up to show off her full outfit, pulling her hair outwards to give a full view. She turned to the side, revealing a hint of sideboob popping out of the top under her arm.

Tammy then turned around to give fans a glimpse of her backside. The tank top featured a low back, putting her toned muscles on display. She shook her voluptuous booty a bit in the flowing pants. As the Aussie beauty turned back around, her top fell a bit, so she quickly covered her chest with a big smile on her face.

In the caption, she revealed what mood of hers inspired the video.

The post garnered more than 609,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Fans left plenty of praise for Tammy’s flawless physique.

“Please teach me how to have this confidence,” one fan said.

“Babe your so gorgeous,” another user added with a fire emoji, a kissing emoji, and a heart.

“Cause you are so cute,” a third follower wrote, referencing Tammy’s caption, while a fourth fan called her a “real life Barbie.”

The new, confident video came just hours after Tammy shared a side-by-side comparison of her amazing booty transformation, which left her fans totally impressed.