Is Publix Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Publix is not open on Thanksgiving Day 2019. While most people do their Thanksgiving shopping in the days leading up to the holiday, it isn’t uncommon to find that you may be missing a certain ingredient. If you are thinking about running out to Publix on Thanksgiving morning, though, you won’t be able to. The popular grocery chain closes its doors on that holiday so that its employees can spend the day with their families.

“All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, so that our associates can share the day with family and friends. We’ll be back to our regular hours on Friday, November 29, for your convenience,” a statement on the Publix website reads.

While some stores stay open for at least a few hours on Thanksgiving, Publix has decided to close for the duration of the holiday. However, Thanksgiving isn’t the only holiday that Publix has been closed. Last year, the popular supermarket chain was open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day. Currently, the only holiday hours that are available on the store’s website are its Thanksgiving hours, but if the company follows suit with last year’s hours, all locations will likely be closed on Christmas Day this year as well.

Publix grocery stores will reopen on Friday and will have regular store hours. For most stores, that means that doors will open at 7 a.m. (local time) and remain open until its regularly scheduled closing time which is typically 10 p.m.

Cooking the turkey this year? Check out our tips and tricks for preparing, roasting, and carving the perfect Thanksgiving turkey! What are some things you always do when cooking a turkey? https://t.co/zbPD41ouq4 pic.twitter.com/QR3rpgdAWE — Publix (@Publix) November 22, 2019

Loading...

Publix is not the only grocery store closed on Thanksgiving. If you plan to venture out, you will not be able to shop at stores like Trader Joe’s or Aldi either. Also, Costco, BJ’s, and Sam’s Club are all closed for the holiday as well.

So, what are you to do if you find yourself needing some pumpkin pie spice, green beans for your casserole, or an extra loaf of bread for stuffing on Thanksgiving Day? Fortunately, there are plenty of other stores and businesses that are open for the holiday. That said, it’s important to call ahead before heading out the door as most of these stores have limited hours of operation.

For example, hours for Walmart vary on Thanksgiving Day, but many will be open in the evening for some early Black Friday deals. Whole Foods is also open on Thanksgiving Day, though most Whole Foods locations will close in the afternoon.