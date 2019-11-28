Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Plunging Victorian Corset & Gothic Choker While Posing With A Wolf

Olivia Culpo thrilled fans with a tantalizing collection of photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday night. The gorgeous supermodel and actress has been busy shooting on location for a new exciting project, one that had her traveling to Montana for what looked like an exhilarating pioneer-town photoshoot. With the shooting now wrapped up, the former Miss Universe decided to give followers a sneak peek behind the scenes and posted a few eye-catching snaps that saw her rocking a sizzling costume while posing with a wolf.

Snapped in the famous Pioneer Bar, an Old West saloon in the historic Virginia City, Olivia gave off some serious Westworld vibes, as noted by some of her fans. The Sports Illustrated babe looked smoking-hot in a black Victorian corset that had everyone eyeing her perky chest. The Rhode Island-born beauty put her deep cleavage on full display in the sexy item, flaunting her ample decolletage as she posed for a series of selfies that offered fans an eyeful of her buxom curves.

Crafted out of a sleek satin, the eye-popping garment was embellished with an intricate floral embroidery. Stylish corset busks ran across the front, highlighting Olivia’s taut midsection. A scalloped lacy trim adorned the plunging neckline, drawing even further attention to her shapely bust. To make matters even more sweltering, the 27-year-old hottie accessorized with a lavish Gothic choker — a stunning black lace piece, one beautifully ornate with a cameo-style pendant, elegant teardrop beads, and delicate chains that draped down her decolletage — for an all-around Victorian look that sent followers to the comments section by the masses.

Olivia looked nothing short of spectacular in the fabulous get-up. The model paired the seductive outfit with natural-looking makeup, highlighting her gorgeous features with a touch of black eyeliner and a dab of nude lipstick. Her hairstyle was also on point, as the Maxim Hot 100 cover girl showed off her luscious tresses perfectly coiffed in loose waves, which framed her face as they fell over her shoulders. While the selfies were closely cropped to her bust and face and didn’t reveal what she was wearing below the waistline, a photo posted yesterday by fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Bock — who was also involved in the project — hinted that Olivia had paired the black satin corset with a matching billowing skirt.

The first selfie shared with fans saw Olivia showing off her attire as she slightly puckered her lips for the camera. A swipe to next slide treated followers to a glorious group selfie that showed her posing alongside a colorful array of pioneer-era characters. Maxim‘s hottest woman showed quite a bit of skin in the sizzling corset, which was fastened with a hook-eye system that teased a glimpse of her toned midriff.

The third photo in the bunch saw Olivia and Kate posing for a gripping selfie with a gorgeous black wolf. The magnificent animal appeared to be very well trained and looked anything but menacing as it laid atop the saloon counter in between the two lovely ladies. The gals were wearing cowboy hats. A fully-stocked bar completed the whimsical decor.

Olivia also shared a video of herself and Kate posing at the counter alongside another wolf — a white one, this time. The ladies looked completely unfazed by the presence of the wild beast at the bar, and calmly took their places on opposite sides of the counter. Meanwhile, the wolf was standing atop the counter and quietly munching on a snack, under the watchful eye of an attending.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner tagged famed wildlife photographer David Yarrow in the caption and gave a shout-out to “Arbie the wolf.” However, she didn’t specify which one of the two majestic beasts responded to that name.

Needless to say, fans were entranced with the photo-heavy update, and rewarded the post with over 124,000 likes and 450-plus comments. Followers showed their admiration for the gentle beasts featured in the shoot, throwing out praise for the exceptionally well-behaved wolves.

“Sooooo beautiful adorable pretty wolfs!!! You always bella Olí!!” wrote one person.

Others left gushing messages about Olivia’s stunning wardrobe, showering the supermodel with compliments.

“That choker,” read one message, followed by a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“This corset though,” commented another Instagrammer, adding a folded-hands emoji for emphasis.

“Simply SPECTACULAR. You are beautiful Olivia,” penned another fan, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.