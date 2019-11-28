Dua Lipa Sizzles In A Tiny String Bikini In Hot New Photos From Australia

Dua's stripping down Down Under.

Dua Lipa put her seriously fit and toned body on full show in a number of seriously hot photos posted across her social media accounts on November 28. The gorgeous British singer wowed her millions of Twitter followers as she headed Down Under and slipped into a seriously skimpy string bikini as she took in the stunning sights of the Great Barrier Reef.

As well as showing off the Australian scenery, Dua shared a number of snaps of herself in her two-piece.

The first bikini photo showed her as she gave fans a good look at her tattoo with her right hand up to shield her eyes from the beating down sunshine as she stuck her tongue out with her eyes closed. The beauty put her body on display for the camera as she posed with her left leg slightly bent in the tiny two-piece.

The “New Rules” singer’s swimwear was made up of a fun and colorful pink floral print material with two pretty tiny triangles of ruched material for the top. The bikini top stayed up with thin strings that stretched across her shoulders and around her back where she tied them into a bow.

She paired the look with matching bottoms that had a high-cut leg to make her long legs look even longer.

Another snap gave fans a much closer look at the bikini bottoms as she posed with her back to the camera and flashed part of her toned booty.

The 24-year-old star then hit the deck and laid down on her back by the water as she rested her head on her hands. She had her dark hair tied up and away from her face during her Aussie getaway.

But that wasn’t all fans were treated to, as the star posted even more bikini snaps on her Instagram account. In addition to the stunning photos she uploaded to Twitter, the batch upload also included another shot that showed her snapping a selfie in her pink bikini as well as photos and a video of the picturesque world-famous reef.

On Instagram, the photos received more than 985,000 likes and over 2,000 comments in a mere four hours.

“Wow what a view,” one fan commented on the photos, while another called Dua “gorgeous.”

A third said after seeing her sizzling bikini body, “I think i just passed out.”

Others left hearts and eye heart emoji on the post.

But it seems as though Dua’s been mixing business with pleasure on her latest trip. As The Inquisitr, the star’s been making the most of her time Down Under as she wowed fans just yesterday at the Australian music award show the ARIAs with an energetic performance of her new single, “Don’t Start Now.”