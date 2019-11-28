Charli XCX On The Sexist Music Industry In Fiery Tweets

Charli XCX isn’t the first pop star to call out sexism in the music industry. The “Break The Rules” hitmaker took to Twitter to express how tired she is about females not being taken seriously enough in a bunch of fiery tweets, per Music News.

The 27-year-old might have written and scored herself many hit singles including “Boom Clap” and “White Mercedes” but she still feels like she isn’t given the respect she does. On Twitter, XCX expressed that she feels she would be treated differently if she was a male.

“I am an artist, a songwriter who’s co-written multiple ‘hits’ for myself/other artists, a video director, exec producer of a Netflix show, A&R, I run a label, co-manage 2 artists.. if I was a man I’d be hailed as some sort of music industry god but as a woman I’m just – doubted??” the “After the Afterparty” songstress stated.

Charli insisted she wasn’t venting her feelings on the platform for sympathy but to make a point.

“Btw I don’t need people to feel sorry for me or anything – I’m just saying it how it is. women in this industry are constantly questioned on their validity… ‘Did she REALLY write that?’ ‘Can she REALLY produce?’ ‘Does she REALLY know what she’s doing?'” she continued.

XCX urged those to not assume that female artists aren’t doing less than they are. She insisted that any and all female pop stars in 2019 are clearly businesswomen running their own careers, making their own decisions, directing their own teams, proving points, making their own art and are groundbreaking artists in their own right.

Charli was praised by fans who applauded her for speaking up and being inspiring.

Earlier this month, her Netflix show, I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry, was released to the platform, per Pitchfork. The series sees XCX launch her own alt-pop band Nasty Cherry. The “I Love It” chart-topper formed the band herself and are signed to her own record label, Vroom Vroom. The six-part series follows the group and Charli while they launch prepare to launch themselves to the world.

Over the years, XCX has written numerous hit singles for herself and other high-profile names. According to Spin, she wrote Camila Cabello and Sean Mendes’ recent chart-topping smash, “Senorita,” and Selena Gomez’s “Same Old Love.” She has collaborated with Iggy Azalea, Lizzo, BTS, and Troye Sivan, to name a few.

Shortly after releasing her third studio album, Charli, she revealed she wants two albums next year and hopefully release them within the same year.