Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Jasmine Tookes Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bikini For Close-Up Shots

Jasmine Tookes share a new update to her Instagram page from her lavish vacation to South Asia, and her fans are loving it. Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to post three snapshots that close in on her chest in which she shows off her model figure in a skimpy bikini.

In the photos, Tookes is featured outdoors on grassy terrain in front of a stone wall somewhere in Sri Lanka, as she indicated via the geotag added to her post. The supermodel rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a detailed leopard print in tan and black. The suit consists of an elegant triangle top with thin straps that tie up around her neck. The top’s triangles are quite small, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display.

Tookes teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms whose thin straps sit high on her sides. Her bikini bottoms are only seen in the third snapshot from the slideshow. Over her bikini, the model wore an oversized white shirt as if it were a cover-up. The shirt is unbuttoned and worn off her shoulders in a casual, yet sexy way.

Tookes accessorized her look with a stylish gold necklace that wraps around her neck twice.

The first photo is a shot of her chest taken from the side. In this shot, the front of her shirt is completely open, leaving her bikini top fully visible. The second snapshot in similar to the first, though this time the camera captures her chest from the front. Neither photo shows Tookes’ head.

The third shot, on the other hand, shows Tookes full body. Here, the onlooker can see that Tookes wore a pair of nude sandals on her feet, complementing the color of her bikini.

Since going live, the post — which Tookes shared with her 3.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 77,000 likes within a day of being published. The same time period also brought in about 300 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Yeeees girl,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Stunningly hot [three fire emoji] mesmerizingly beautiful,” said another fan, including a kiss mark emoji after the words.

“Body goals,” a third user chimed in, also adding a few fire emoji to the message.