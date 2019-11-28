Blond Bombshell Pamela Anderson Slays In A Revealing Ripped Up Bodysuit Next To Motorcycle

Pamela Anderson left little to the imagination wearing a ripped up bodysuit in her latest Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Wednesday.

In the racy photo, Pamela looks smoking hot as she donned the white tattered and lace one-piece that put her world-famous curves on full display. The outfit managed to show off the former Baywatch star’s ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Pam’s long, blond hair was styled in soft curls that she tousled as she ran her fingers through her golden mane. She sported a pair of dark aviator sunglasses and gave a sexy look into the camera while appearing to sport a full face of makeup, including a shimmering glow and full, glossy lips.

The actress added a white bracelet on her wrist and some white heels on her feet. However, in the background a Yamaha motorcycle can be seen with a completely naked man sprawled out across it.

Pamela revealed that the photo was apart of her vegan shoe campaign and was shot by famed photograph David LaChapelle.

Of course, Pam’s over 915,000 followers fell in love with the shot, and made short work of showing some support for the snap, clicking the like button over 19,000 times and lover over 220 comments in less than 24 hours after she shared it to the social networking site.

“When the woman is dressed and the man is not,” one of Pamela’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Absolutely stunningly, gorgeous woman!” a second fan gushed over the actress.

“There she is and your bodysuit is fire, babe,” a third comment read.

“U r amazing ever want to just step out of ur life and hangout with an ordinary dude hit me up,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pamela loves to share throwback photos of herself, and all of her Instagram snaps are posted in black-and-white.

Recently, she opted to post yet another flashback snap, which featured her covered in sand as she rolled around on the beach in nothing but a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms.

The topless snap was stunning, and the actress looked as gorgeous as ever in the picture as her long, blond hair fell down her back and around her shoulders.

The photo was also beloved the by Pamela Anderson’s fans, and has accumulated over 16,000 likes and more than 230 comments since it was posted earlier this week.