Ashanti Shows Off Her Voluptuous Curves In White Dress For Her Brother’s Birthday

R&B star Ashanti recently surprised her 5.2 million Instagram followers with a snap of herself in a stunning all white look beside her brother, as she wished him a belated happy birthday.

The duo appeared to be standing on a boat or pier area, overlooking a calm body of water. They both rocked crisp white outfits for the occasion. Ashanti’s brother wore a pair of white shorts, a white short-sleeve button-up shirt, and white socks for the picture. He accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, and had a huge smile on his face.

Ashanti looked glamorous and chic in a voluminous white dress that showed tantalizing hints of her voluptuous curves. The top of the dress had a closed neck, which covered up her cleavage, but a lace panel showed a hint of skin. Some ruffled fabric covered her ample assets, and a cut-out portion revealed a bit of her skin. The bottom of the dress had cascading fabric, both smooth and ruffled, that skimmed over Ashanti’s curves. It also had a scandalous slit that went nearly up to Ashanti’s hip, and she stuck one leg out to show off her toned thigh.

Ashanti opted to keep the accessories simple, adding a pair of large hoop earrings and sunglasses to complete the ensemble. Her hair was loose in chic waves and reached down her back, nearly to her waist.

Ashanti used a geotag on the post, letting her followers know that the snap was taken in Miami Beach, Florida. She also shared a heartfelt caption in which she wished her brother a belated happy birthday, and discussed some of the things he taught her over the years.

Ashanti’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sweet post, and it racked up over 50,700 likes within just 11 hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Looking fabulous as always!” one follower said.

“Ashanti is just going to be fine all her life,” another fan added.

Several of her fans followed her example and wished her brother a happy belated birthday in the comments section.

While this particular dress was a full-length piece, Ashanti also loves to rock mini dresses that show off her voluptuous hourglass physique. Just yesterday, the bombshell shared a post of herself taking a selfie in a sizzling metallic look. She rocked a long-sleeved gold dress with a v-neck neckline that showcased her assets, and a high slit that flaunted her toned legs for a truly sexy vibe.