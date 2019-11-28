Candice Swanepoel Wows In Skintight Leopard-Print Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret Angel is showing her wild side in a high-cut swimsuit.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel proved once again why she’s one of the most sought-after models in the industry as she sizzled in a hot new swim snap shared to Instagram this week. The 31-year-old beauty put her flawless model body on full show for the camera in a photo posted by her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, as she rocked a sexy animal-print swimsuit.

In the snap, which appeared to be inspired by nature and was shared on November 27, Candice could be seen as she struck a high-fashion pose in her one-piece while out in the great outdoors.

The blonde beauty, who’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognisable faces, posed as she leaned up against a wide tree trunk with her left leg bent and pressed against the bark.

Candice raised her left arm to put her hand against her forehead as she looked out into the distance. She slightly squinted her eyes for a sexy and sultry look, while her long blonde hair was left to flow down past her shoulders and accessorized with a pair of very large dangling earrings.

As for the swimsuit the star was proudly showing off, her swimwear was made up of a very bold full leopard-print one-piece that perfectly showed off her toned figure.

The swimsuit had a very high-cut leg to make her mile-long legs look even longer. It also featured a very flattering off the shoulder design across her chest that flashed a little more skin from the undeniably stunning South African beauty.

She paired the bathing suit with a pair of flat sandals with strings that stretched upwards and tied just above her ankle.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed the exact suit Candice rocked during the shoot, which took place at Maasai Mara, a national reserve in Kenya.

The account confirmed that the mom of two modeled the nala one-piece in the mini mama Africa print. The look was taken from the recently launched asante sana collection.

Fans were clearly impressed by Candice’s latest swim display in the comments section, where many shared their thoughts.

One Instagram user called the supermodel a “Goddess of nature” with three black heart emoji. Another simply commented on the new upload with the word “gorgeous” and an eye heart emoji.

A third wrote in the comments section that they were “in love with this shot.”

Candice has previously made it clear that she’s certainly not afraid to rock a little leopard-print in her swimwear.

Earlier this week, it was all about the animal-print bikini for the model as she wowed in a leopard-print two-piece and struck a revealing pose that risked what could have been a pretty major wardrobe malfunction.