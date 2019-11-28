‘Playboy’ Hottie Ana Cheri Ops For A No Pants Look In White Shirt & Thigh-High Socks

Ana Cheri looked stunning as she opted for a no pants look in her latest Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Wednesday.

In the sexy photo, Ana is seen sitting in front of a door as she spreads her legs in nothing but a white long-sleeved shirt and some thigh-high black socks. She had her hands placed in front of her lap to cover herself a bit. However, the ensemble did showcase the model’s curvy hips and her long, lean legs as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Ana had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in gorgeous wavy curled locks that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also decided on a full face of makeup for the snap, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a metallic eye shadow. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and dark pink glossy lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, an outdoor scene is visible through the windows as Ana encourages her fans to check out the Black Friday sale of a brand she’s partnered with in the caption.

Of course, Ana’s over 12.5 million followers fell head over heels with the post and quickly began to show some love for the picture. The photo has since gathered over 151,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to the platform.

“This has to be one of my favorite shots of all time,” one of Ana’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Such a good shot! You look amazing,” another fan gushed over the model.

“You are so beautiful and attractive as always,” a third social media user stated.

Loading...

“Wow you look so beautiful in curly hair,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ana appears to have no qualms about putting her epic curves on full display for her followers. Earlier this week, the Playboy model showed off her hourglass figure in a stunning white strapless dress with a thigh-high slit that left little to the imagination.

Ana’s brunette mane was styled in soft curls and she looked elegant as well as sexy in the dress, which she revealed was by FashionNova.

That post was also a popular upload for Ana Cheri, and has racked up over 194,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments to date.