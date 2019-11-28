Gabrielle Union Speaks Out After Shocking ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit: ‘Humbled And Thankful, Forever’

Gabrielle Union is speaking out following her shocking exit from NBC’s hit competition series America’s Got Talent.

Taking to her Twitter account on Wednesday night, the 47-year-old shared a message to her fans, who have shown nothing but love and support since news broke that she and Julianne Hough would not be returning to the judges panel of the reality television show next season.

“So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU!” she wrote.

“Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone…you got me off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever,” she continued.

As noted by People, the actress also seemingly referenced her exit from the show in a series of posts to her Instagram stories last night as well. The star shared a number of short video clips of her workout with husband Dwayne Wade, adding a few cryptic notes to some of them.

“When I’m not feeling my best, try to get in a sweat. Just breathe,” she wrote on one video of her walking on the treadmill.

“When the world feels like its falling apart. Try to find your peace,” she said on another one that saw her using a weight machine.

Gabrielle and Julianne’s exits from America’s Got Talent comes just one season after they joined the show, replacing former panelists Heidi Klum and Mel B. Rumors have since been swirling regarding the reasoning behind such a swift exit for the ladies, and particularly for Gabrielle.

According to Variety, the L.A.’s Finest actress had spoken up multiple times about the “toxic culture” that went on behind the scenes of the show. One incident detailed by sources in the report claim that Gabrielle had urged NBC executives to take action with Human Resources following a comment by guest judge Jay Leno that she felt was racially insensitive. Ultimately, the line was cut from the episode when it aired on August 6, and insiders say the issue was never brought up to the HR department.

Sources also alleged that both Gabrielle and Julianne were subject to criticism regarding their appearances on the show, though Julianne later denied the claim. Four insiders said that Gabrielle was specifically told her hairstyles were “too black” for the America’s Got Talent audience.

Fans had clearly heard about the alleged activity that went on off camera, as many responded to Gabrielle’s tweet last night with gratitude and praise for her speaking out.

“As a woman, I am so proud of you. You stood up and spoke truth to what so many [people of color] face every day in America and for that, you will forever be a superhero to so many. Blessings to you and your family,” one person wrote.

Shortly before Gabrielle’s tweet went out, her husband, Dwayne Wade, also spoke out on Twitter about his wife’s controversial exit from the show.