Anastasiya Kvitko Wears The Tightest Yoga Shorts In New Bang Energy Video

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko drove fans wild with a new Instagram upload where she sizzled in the tightest of yoga shorts. The post was a video — made in collaboration with Bang Energy — and the Miami-based beauty was sure to flaunt her figure for the popular sports energy drink.

In the video, Anastasiya wore the tiniest of cerulean blue spandex shorts. The shorts were so tight, they looked nearly painted on, and expertly hugged every curve of her famously peachy posterior. The short hemline meant that they cut just at her upper thigh, revealing a maximum amount of tanned and toned leg. The high-waisted cut, which ended around her belly button, further emphasized the hourglass figure that earned her the title the “Russian Kim Kardashian.”

Sure to show off her taut midriff, Anastasiya then paired the yoga shorts with a light blue sports bra. The bra was a classic style, with a low scooped neckline to best show off her ample assets. The straps on the sports bra were thin enough nearly to be considered spaghetti width, serving to display more skin from the bronzed goddess.

Anastasiya kept her hair straight and sleek for the look, and her long brunette locks cascaded down to her waist. She accessorized with a pair of oversized mirrored sunglasses, as well as a pair of black sneakers.

The video opened with Anastasiya standing on the edge of one of Miami’s canals, with palm trees and the skyline in the background. The buxom brunette stood angled sideways to the camera, a pose which ably showed off her curves in a way that surely made fans go wild. With one hand holding a can of the energy drink and another pushing back an escaped lock of hair, the video opened with the bombshell looked over her shoulder to smolder at the camera.

The rest of the upload was similar, with Anastasiya in similar settings as she flaunted her body while holding her Bang Energy drink. The final clip was the stunner taking a long sip of the beverage.

The post earned nearly 65,000 likes and over 860 comments.

“That body,” gushed one fan, with three heart-eye emoji.

“You look so good,” agreed a second, with a thumbs up sign and blue heart.

“What a fantastic Goddess,” wrote a third, with several emoji included the crown, thumbs up, and red heart.

“Truly blessed features,” concluded a fourth, with the 100 percent symbol.

This is not the first time that Anastasiya has partnered with the popular energy beverage, and has done multiple videos in collaboration with the company. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently sizzled in white yoga pants in another recent example.