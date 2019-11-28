MLB Rumors: Stephen Strasburg Signing Now ‘Wide-Open Scenario,’ White Sox May ‘Step Forward,’ Per J.P. Morosi

With Stephen Strasburg still on the market nearly a month after declaring free agency, one top baseball insider now sees several teams as possible landing spots for the ace righty.

Nearly a month after World Series MVP pitcher Stephen Strasburg told the Washington Nationals that he had chosen to opt out of his contract and become a free agent, the 31-year-old righty remains unsigned. Initially, the Nationals were favored by most Major League Baseball experts to reacquire Strasburg. But according to one reporter for MLB.com, the fact that the Nats have yet to make a deal indicates that the race to sign Strasburg is now “a wide-open scenario.”

In fact, said MLB.com correspondent J.P. Morosi in an interview on MLB Network, even the Chicago White Sox may now “step forward” in the Strasburg race.

Last week, the White Sox inked free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal. The South Siders also extended the contract of slugging first baseman Jose Abreu, who tagged 33 home runs in the 2019 campaign. The club remains about $40 million short of its highest-ever opening day payroll, which was $128 million in 2011, according to the MLB Trade Rumors site. That’s more than $130 million short of the 2020 luxury tax threshold.

In other words, the White Sox appear to have plenty of financial flexibility, setting up owner Jerry Reinsdorf for a serious bid to sign Strasburg, which would instantly upgrade a starting rotation that in 2019 was keyed by fourth-year righty Lucas Giolito.

Watch Morosi offer his views on the Strasburg situation in the video below, courtesy of MLB Network.

While Morosi said that it “behooves” super-agent Scott Boras to keep Strasburg on the market as long as possible, in hopes of driving up the three-time All Star’s price tag, the Nationals still remain among the favorites to sign him.

Morosi’s view was echoed by his MLB.com colleague Will Leitch, who earlier this week listed the Nats as the “clear favorite” to ink Strasburg. The pitcher is “beloved” by the Washington D.C. fan base, Leitch wrote, and the team “should have the payroll to keep him.”

According to earlier rumors, the San Diego Padres — Strasburg’s hometown team — were expected to make a serious bid to bring the former San Diego State University star to Southern California.

But Leitch now says that the Friars “might not necessarily be eager to jump out and sign a big free agent.”

The club signed shortstop Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million deal before the 2019 season, and first baseman Eric Hosmer to an eight-year, $144 million deal the previous winter. And all the Padres had to show for their expense last season was a 70-92 record, relegating them to last place in the National League West.

But while Morosi claims that if the Nationals fail to re-sign Strasburg, a Southern California team — possibly the Los Angeles Dodgers — would move to the top of the pack in the Strasburg race, Leitch says that the pitcher could easily wind up in New York.

The Yankees, Leitch wrote, are more likely to make former Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole their top priority. But “Strasburg would be a handy consolation prize,” Leitch wrote.

“They know he can pitch in the postseason, which is a large part of what pitching for the Yankees means in the first place,” according to Leitch — who added that the Bombers would likely need to “blow him away” with a big-money, long-term deal, in order to lure Strasburg to the Bronx.

“But the Yankees have been known to blow people away with offers from time to time,” he noted.