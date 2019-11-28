Ciara Shares Her Killer Eye-Catching Looks From The 2019 AMAs

Last weekend, Ciara hosted the American Music Awards and treated fans to nine killer fashion looks on the night. On her Instagram page, she has been sharing some of them with her 23.9 million followers.

The “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” songstress first treated her fans to multiple shots of herself in a sheer jeweled bodysuit. She paired the sparkly ensemble with silver heels and sported her hair scraped back in a bun. She accessorized herself with multiple rings and earrings. The brunette beauty stated in her caption that it was one of her favorite looks from the night and was the first of nine she owned.

She posted photos of herself from different angles that showed off the little details and how her body fitted the garment.

In the span of a day, her post racked up more than 417,000 likes and over 3,800 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Your a beauty Ci,” one user wrote adding multiple heart emoji.

“This was a favorite of mine also, but you made it very hard to choose,” another shared.

Ciara then switched it up and rocked a long-sleeved orange jumpsuit that had stones and jewels embroidered all over and a long bow attached that fell to the floor. She sported her hair half up in a high ponytail which made the “I Bet” hitmaker look very youthful and angelic. She accessorized herself with some orange rings to match the ensemble and rocked another pair of silver stilettos.

The “Body Party” entertainer then embraced her inner fierceness in a low-cut, off-the-shoulder leopard-print gown that fell to the floor and displayed a lot of cleavage. The garment had poofy shoulder pads and was short at the front and long at the back. She wore a sparkly choker around her back, owned a high ponytail and left her baby hairs to rest down the side of her face.

Within 17 hours, the post racked up 170,000 likes, proving to also be popular with her followers.

“MY FAVORITE LOOK FROM AMAS,” one fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“Your AMA looks have snatched my edges into oblivion. Glad to see yours are swooped, coiffed and thriving,” another commented.

In another photo upload, Ciara was a vision in white in a short fluffy dress. The low-cut number not only displayed her chest but also her golden legs. She wore her hair down and straight and paired the ensemble with heels and a small necklace that gave it a finishing touch.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also stunned in another low-cut short outfit that was sparkly and pink. The long-sleeved dress was skintight and displayed her killer figure.