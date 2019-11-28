WWE Rumors: Costume Design Video For New Character In Bray Wyatt’s ‘Firefly Fun House’ Is Allegedly Fake

Earlier this week, a video purporting to show the costume design for the newest character in Bray Wyatt‘s “Firefly Fun House” segments made the rounds on social media, hinting that the reigning Universal Champion might soon be joined by a female wrestler. While the clip was shared by a verified Twitter handle, a new report suggests that the video might have actually been uploaded by someone who hacked into the account.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, the above allegations were made by Kristen Ashly, the founder of women’s wrestling blog Bell to Belles, as she took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to claim that the Erica Gimbel who shared the costume design clip is a “fraud.” In a series of tweets, Ashly explained that someone had tipped her off to the video, only for her to find that Gimbel had blocked her. She added that she became “instantly suspicious” because she didn’t have any previous interactions with the supposed WWE designer.

“I started to scan her profile, noticing weird numbers on her tweets,” Ashly continued.

“High RT’s and likes, with zero replies. I did a basic Google search, and got very little info. I scrolled back as far as I could, her tweets are purged before April.”

According to Ashly, the situation seemed familiar to her because she had previously been “scammed” by someone who claimed to have reviewed WWE superstar Mandy Rose’s mobile app for Women’s Health and HuffPost.

“I searched everywhere for those reviews, even an archived version, and never found them,” she alleged. “They were never written, nor has any Erica Gimbel ever wrote for them.”

After further investigation, Ashly was able to find several apparent tweets from Gimbel dating back to 2014 and 2016 that had long been deleted from her Twitter account. She claimed that these posts were made by the real Gimbel — a woman who once appeared on the Bravo reality show Princesses: Long Island during its first and only season.

In her final post on the matter, Ashly concluded that the person purporting to be Gimbel hacked into her verified account, purged all previous tweets, and “falsely made a ‘WWE’ related persona.” She also warned her followers that the alleged scammer will “prey off people,” as this isn’t the first time she has pulled off such a stunt on social media.

While the new claims could make it doubtful that someone like Liv Morgan will be reintroduced as the new “Firefly Fun House” character, as recently speculated, WWE is still promising the debut of this “new face” on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. As suggested, there’s also a chance that the new addition to Wyatt’s regular segment might not be a fellow wrestler, but rather a new puppet, much like longtime mainstays Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig Boy, and Rambling Rabbit.