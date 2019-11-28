Hailey Bieber Sizzles In A Tiny String Bikini For Beach Swim Shoot

Hailey's showing some serious skin at the beach in Miami.

Hailey Bieber (formally known by her maiden name of Hailey Baldwin) once again proved why she’s one of the most sought-after models in the business right now as she hit the beach this week for a new swimwear shoot. The gorgeous star put her flawless model body on full display in candid new snaps shared online as she modeled a pretty skimpy bikini in Miami.

In the snaps, which were taken on November 27 can be seen via The Daily Mail, Hailey flashed some serious skin as she rocked a dark navy blue two-piece that perfectly showed off her tan and her curves.

The 23-year-old beauty sizzled as she walked along the sand for the professional photo shoot, as photos showed her making her way towards the ocean in Florida. She then hopped on a paddleboard in her swimwear as she continued to pose for the camera.

For one pose, she stood on the board and looked over her shoulder with her long blonde hair flowing down with a sheer white coverup falling off her shoulders. For another pose, she knelt down on the board.

She stunned in the revealing blue bikini, which was made up of a tiny triangular top with thin strings that stretched over her shoulders and around her torso. She paired that with a matching pair of bottoms with equally tiny string that were tied in two large bows across both her hips.

The bottoms appeared to be high-waisted to make her already uber long legs look even longer as the ties met in line with her waist. Photos taken from behind also showed that Hailey’s bottoms didn’t leave too much to the imagination as she gave photographers just a glimpse at her toned booty.

The model rocked a bright red lip but kept her eye makeup a little simpler. She kept things uber glamorous with a gold body chain wrapped around her torso and also accesorized her navy bikini with a pair of slightly dangly hoop earrings in both ears.

It’s not clear exactly which brand or publication Hailey was shooting for as she hit the beach in the Sunshine State this week, though the star – who’s wife to Justin Bieber and daughter of Stephen Baldwin – was also snapped by photographers in a number of other bikinis and swimsuits.

Hailey rocked a green gingham two-piece with high-waisted bottoms as well as a pink strapless bandeau bikini with tiny short shorts amongst several other stylish swimwear looks.

The star’s not exactly a stranger to stripping down for a shoot, though.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently joined forces with her famous husband for a stunning photo shoot for Calvin Klein where she proudly showed off her lingerie as she posed pretty seductively with her man.