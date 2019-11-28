The Pussycat Dolls Are Reuniting Without Melody Thorton

It has been rumored for some time that the Pussycat Dolls are reuniting and the cat is finally out the bag. The “When I Grow Up” songstresses will perform on The X Factor: Celebrity finale this Saturday and will embark on a U.K. & Ireland arena tour starting next April. However, member Melody Thorton will not be taking place.

The group Instagram account started posting for the first time on Instagram yesterday which has quickly racked up 48,500 followers.

The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” hitmaker’s shared the tour poster to their social media accounts which has their updated logo as the main focus. The pink, white, and black colored poster has the member’s names at the top and Thorton’s is nowhere to be seen. Original members Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, and Jessica Sutta, and Nicole Scherzinger will be a part of the reunion.

In an interview with Chart Show TV earlier this year, Melody was vocal about not seeing herself being part of a reunion. She explained that she was told to “wait her turn” when it came down to laying vocals on future tracks but that turn never came. Throughout most of the Pussycat Dolls, she served as a dancer.

This morning, the remaining members did an interview on Heart FM to announce their comeback to radio listeners. Roberts explained there was unfinished business and that the reason they are getting back together now is that they are ready to do it 10 years later. They didn’t explain Thorton’s reasons for reuniting, however.

Since the announcement of the tour, their fans have passionately taken to social media to express their excitement.

“Amazing but we need a world tour! So glad you girls are back,” one user wrote.

“I love you! see you in London,” another shared.

“Dublin?! DUBLIN?! Give me the damn tickets woot woot,” a third fan remarked.

“The best news EVER!” a fourth user wrote adding multiple crying faces emoji.

Loading...

The Dolls will kick off their tour in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena on April 5 and will continue throughout the U.K. visiting cities such as Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Leeds. They will finish the nine-date arena tour at London’s iconic O2 Arena on April 17.

Tickets go on sale Sunday, December 1.

The group hasn’t announced what they will perform this weekend on The X Factor but it’s very likely going to be a nostalgic set. When they first burst onto the scene, they achieved many hits around the world that included “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” and “I Hate This Part,” to name a few.

The “Beep” chart-topper’s have signed a new major management deal with First Access Entertainment, joining the likes of Rita Ora and Zayn Malik.