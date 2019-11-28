‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, November 27: Steffy’s Comment Sparks Thomas’ Intrigue

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, November 27 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at the office. She updated her brother, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), on a project that she had been working on with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Thomas made a snide remark about Steffy being an “executive type” and how she could not get anything done without him. Steffy did not reply, but narrowed her eyes at his comment, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas and Steffy then talked about how he let Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) believe he was dead. Thomas felt that he needed to prove to Hope that good people could also make bad decisions. Steffy still could not understand why he had signed Hope’s custody papers. She let her brother know that his vision of a family with Hope differed from the blonde’s dream of a family with Liam. Steffy added that Liam certainly didn’t ever think that he would be raising Douglas too. Thomas seemed intrigued when Steffy mentioned that Liam might not be happy with the custody arrangement.

The soap opera spoilers teased that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) would approach Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about the adoption papers, and he did. The attorney confirmed that the document was legal and binding and it seemed to upset Ridge.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Shauna comforts Ridge and the two share a powerful moment. pic.twitter.com/AoAYhtHZ5b — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 27, 2019

Later, the dressmaker spoke to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) about his split with Brooke, as reported by The Inquisitr. Ridge was extremely emotional as he spoke about Brooke and Shauna picked up on his grief. She told Ridge that she wanted to support him but it was harder than what she thought it would be. Ridge was concerned about using someone as beautiful as Shauna as his therapist. Shauna understood that he needed to unload. Ridge asked her to stay and opined that Shauna could be his light after the darkness. Ridge kissed Shauna despite calling Brooke his destiny.

At the cabin, Brooke told Hope that Ridge said goodbye to her the previous evening. Hope was shocked and tried to digest the information. Just then, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) barged in. Brooke updated him on her relationship status before leaving.

Hope comes clean with Liam about her encounter with Thomas at Forrester Creations. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XDKJNe4ARX #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Frhr8QHgCz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 27, 2019

Hope then told Liam that she needed to tell him something about the night that she had dinner with Thomas. She recapped the story of how she thought that she had killed the designer. Liam was stunned that Hope had not confided in him. He comforted her and told her that she would never have to fear him.