DreamDoll Shakes Her Thing In A Tight Crop Top & Pink Pants

DreamDoll shared a new Instagram video today, as she shook her booty while rocking a crop top and pink pants. The top that she wore was a light gray color, and it was tight on her. The rapper opted to go braless, too, leaving little to the imagination as she busted dance moves while showing off her hair extensions. She also wore a pair of pink pants and turned around multiple times to flaunt her booty.

The Instagram clip began with DreamDoll playing with her hair, as she gave coy looks while bouncing up and down, left to right. She also turned around to face the camera, letting her hair fall down her back. She did some hair flips and kept shaking her hips. The stunner then walked towards the camera a little bit before she moved further back and kept the dance moves coming.

The clip was taken indoors in the bathroom, with a white tub visible in the background. Plus, there was a window with a tan covering on it. The very beginning of the clip showed half of someone else’s face, as they presumably got the camera ready.

It certainly looked like DreamDoll was loving her hair, which she wore down in a middle part. It had luxurious curls throughout and reached inches below her derriere. She was seen giving coy looks while also sticking her tongue out from time to time.

Fans left a range of compliments for the rapper in the comments section.

“This beyanihair that you’ve been wearing lately is really hitting!” exclaimed a follower.

“Not gone lie, a shorty this bad is just trouble,” joked a fan.

“You my woman crush everyday d*mn you are inspiring! Ty,” gushed an admirer.

“Every girls dream man is a hair stylist,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

It’s not a surprise that the hair was one of the main focal points of the clip, considering that it promoted a brand of extensions. The ones that DreamDoll wore were apparently 40 inches long.

In addition, the bombshell shared another social media update where she showed off her chest. This time, however, instead of just going braless, DreamDoll was seen wearing a tight slip-like dress. The ensemble was see-through, much more so than the gray crop top she was recently seen wearing. This ensemble also featured a lace hem, as she was seen posing on an outdoor patio in an urban area. She wore her hair down in curls, which reached her lower back.